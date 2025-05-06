New Report: Trends Impacting Alternative Investing

A white paper produced by IFI Global, in partnership with Jersey Finance, was published recently. It highlights how the alternative and private investment sector is entering a period of substantial change, bringing with it significant opportunity.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey, Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York, Shanghai and Singapore.

The report examines four largely unrelated factors that have emerged simultaneously. Each will demand a great deal of attention from alternative asset managers. The trends are likely to both have a considerable impact and provide major new opportunities over the coming years.

Commenting on the report, Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, said:

"Being able to adapt has always been a hallmark of the international funds industry – but that change has, by and large, been incremental rather than seismic. Now, however, the status quo in the global alternative and private investment sector is being challenged like never before.

"Diversification is at the heart of that change. With asset raising no longer as straightforward as it once was and with technology evolving at pace, investor diversification, product diversification and structural diversification are set to truly transform the sector over the coming years. If fund managers are fully prepared for what this means, they can seize exciting new opportunities and continue to thrive – and Jersey is fully focussed on supporting managers on their transitional journeys."

The report builds on previous papers published by IFI Global in 2023 and 2024, which explored asset tokenisation and the rise of virtual assets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.