26 September 2025

Central Asia IT Ecosystems: A Practical Guide To Astana Hub And IT Park Uzbekistan

Unicase Law Firm

Astana Hub in Kazakhstan and IT Park Uzbekistan are the largest IT ecosystems in Central Asia. They play a key role in attracting startups...
Sanzhar Amangeldy and Islam Aubakirov

Why it matters

Astana Hub in Kazakhstan and IT Park Uzbekistan are the largest IT ecosystems in Central Asia. They play a key role in attracting startups, supporting IT companies, and connecting the region with global markets. Both hubs offer strong tax and legal incentives, making them important entry points for international investors and technology businesses.

Astana Hub

Astana Hub focuses on building Kazakhstan's digital economy through acceleration programs, startup support, and partnerships with global institutions like Draper University and Alchemist in Silicon Valley. It offers residency status with simplified registration, significant tax exemptions until 2029, and investor protection through the AIFC legal framework. The hub is also active in venture capital, hosting demo days and funding rounds for local startups.

IT Park Uzbekistan

IT Park Uzbekistan is designed to boost the IT sector across Uzbekistan and abroad. It provides subsidised office space, international branches, and access to foreign investors. Resident companies benefit from generous tax exemptions valid until 2040, duty-free import of equipment, and simplified online registration.

Download file

What This Guide Is About?

The guide is a comparative overview of Astana Hub (Kazakhstan) and IT Park Uzbekistan as the two leading IT ecosystems in Central Asia. It explains:

  • Who they are: the main innovation hubs in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan supporting startups and IT businesses.
  • What they offer: tax incentives, legal benefits, acceleration programs, international connections, coworking, and investment opportunities.
  • Why it matters: both hubs act as gateways between Central Asia and global IT markets, each with unique advantages.
  • Practical details: registration process, residency requirements, visa support, legal frameworks, and investment highlights.
  Unicase role: your firm provides legal support for companies entering or operating in these hubs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Sanzhar Amangeldy
Islam Aubakirov
