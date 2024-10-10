The Labuan IBFC Industry Awards 2024 (LIFIA2024) is an inaugural award to be presented by Labuan FSA.

Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), Malaysia, through our internationally recognised yet business-friendly legal framework, is the preferred international business and financial centre in Asia. Labuan IBFC is a midshore jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), statutory Regulator under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia

The Labuan IBFC Industry Awards 2024 (LIFIA2024) is an inaugural award to be presented by Labuan FSA. These awards align with the 5-Year Strategic Roadmap of Labuan IBFC, aimed at positioning Labuan as a forward-thinking and innovative financial centre. The LIFIA2024 recognises business innovation in the following three flagship categories:

The panel judges will use both (i) Quantitative and (ii) Qualitative assessments to evaluate the entries, a structured approach that integrates measurable data with subjective analysis. The detailed Assessment Criteria Guidebook and Q&As Sheet can be downloaded here:

