ARTICLE
10 October 2024

Labuan IBFC Industry Awards 2024

LI
Labuan IBFC Inc

Contributor

Labuan IBFC Inc logo
Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), Malaysia, through our internationally recognised yet business-friendly legal framework, is the preferred international business and financial centre in Asia. Labuan IBFC is a midshore jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), statutory Regulator under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia
Explore Firm Details
The Labuan IBFC Industry Awards 2024 (LIFIA2024) is an inaugural award to be presented by Labuan FSA.
Malaysia Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The Labuan IBFC Industry Awards 2024 (LIFIA2024) is an inaugural award to be presented by Labuan FSA. These awards align with the 5-Year Strategic Roadmap of Labuan IBFC, aimed at positioning Labuan as a forward-thinking and innovative financial centre. The LIFIA2024 recognises business innovation in the following three flagship categories:

  1. Labuan IBFC Innovation Award for Islamic Finance
  2. Labuan IBFC Innovation Award for Captive Insurance
  3. Labuan IBFC Innovation Award for Digital Financial Services

The panel judges will use both (i) Quantitative and (ii) Qualitative assessments to evaluate the entries, a structured approach that integrates measurable data with subjective analysis. The detailed Assessment Criteria Guidebook and Q&As Sheet can be downloaded here:

  1. LIFIA2024 Assessment Criteria Guidebook
  2. LIFIA2024 Questions & Answers (Q&As) Sheet

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Labuan IBFC Inc.
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More