The Labuan IBFC Industry Awards 2024 (LIFIA2024) is an inaugural award to be presented by Labuan FSA. These awards align with the 5-Year Strategic Roadmap of Labuan IBFC, aimed at positioning Labuan as a forward-thinking and innovative financial centre. The LIFIA2024 recognises business innovation in the following three flagship categories:
- Labuan IBFC Innovation Award for Islamic Finance
- Labuan IBFC Innovation Award for Captive Insurance
- Labuan IBFC Innovation Award for Digital Financial Services
The panel judges will use both (i) Quantitative and (ii) Qualitative assessments to evaluate the entries, a structured approach that integrates measurable data with subjective analysis. The detailed Assessment Criteria Guidebook and Q&As Sheet can be downloaded here:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.