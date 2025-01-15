ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Estate Planning And Asset Protection In Ireland

M
Matheson

Contributor

Ireland Family and Matrimonial
John Gill,Maeve Lochrie, and Rebecca Dorrington
Estate planning is a critical component for high-net-worth individuals looking to secure their assets for future generations while minimizing tax liabilities and protecting wealth from potential risks. In Ireland, various investment vehicles, including trusts and family limited partnerships, are commonly used to achieve these goals

Private Client partners John Gill and Maeve Lochrie, and Senior Associate, Rebecca Dorrington, were recently interviewed by The Lawyer Monthly on estate planning in Ireland. Drawing upon their years of experience, they explore key estate planning strategies, insights on legal tax and practical considerations involved in protecting assets, preserving wealth and ensuring estate planning objectives align with financial goals.

Read the interview in full here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
John Gill
Maeve Lochrie
Rebecca Dorrington
