Digital Infrastructure - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, November 2024

Digital infrastructure (including providers of cloud computing services) is one of the many sectors within the scope of the Network and Information Security Directive 2022/2555 which required to be transposed.

CRITICAL ENTITIES

Digital infrastructure (including providers of cloud computing services) is one of the many sectors within the scope of the Network and Information Security Directive 2022/2555 which required to be transposed by 17 October 2024. To date, the Government has published the General Scheme for the National Cyber Security Bill 2024 to transpose the Directive but has not yet introduced it to the legislative process in the form of a Bill. Our briefing on the Directive is available here: Are you Cyber Ready? Key Points of the NIS2 Directive.

The Commission has adopted the first implementing rules on cybersecurity of critical entities and networks under the Directive. This implementing act details cybersecurity risk management measures as well as the cases in which an incident should be considered significant and companies providing digital infrastructures and services should report it to national authorities. From 18 October 2024, all EU Member States are required to apply the measures necessary to comply with the cybersecurity rules, including supervisory and enforcement measures. Further information is available here.

COMREG NEWS

3G shut down

Vodafone is in the final stages of completing the shutoff of its 3G network. The process of retiring the 3G network is scheduled to complete before the end of the year. Clear Mobile, An Post Mobile and Sky use the Vodafone network and will therefore be affected. More information can be found here.

Spectrum transfer and lease framework and guidelines

ComReg has issued its response to consultation and final position on updates to the existing framework under the European Union (Electronic Communications Code) Regulations 2022 (S.I. No. 444/2022). The full report is available here.

Electronic Communications Sector Quarterly Report for Q2 2024

ComReg published its Quarterly Key Data Report on the Electronic Communications market for the period 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024. Key findings include: (i) fibre to the premises broadband is the most purchased broadband technology in Ireland and is available in 68% of all premises; (ii) on a monthly basis an average residential fixed broadband subscriber line used 433.1 GB of data, an increase of 13% since Q2 2023; and (iii) 5G subscribers increased to 1.71 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 32% since Q2 2023. The full report can be found here.

