Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - January 2026

William Fry are most popular:

Vincent Coyne’s articles from William Fry are most popular:

Welcome to the January 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month's edition we look at:

Key Dates & Deadlines: Q1 2026

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker.

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker. Updated ESMA guidelines on liquidity management tools for UCITS & open-ended AIFs under AIFMD 2.0

ESMA has revised its guidelines on LMTs for UCITS and open-ended AIFs (LMT Guidelines). On 15 April 2025 ESMA issued LMT Guidelines alongside regulatory technical standards (RTS) to determine the characteristics of LMTs available to AIFMs managing open-ended AIFs and to UCITS.

Guidelines for ESG-related terms in fund names: ESMA reviews impact

ESMA released research on 17 December 2025 assessing the impact of its fund naming guidelines on ESG and sustainability-related terms.

ESMA released research on 17 December 2025 assessing the impact of its fund naming guidelines on ESG and sustainability-related terms. European Commission opens consultation on SFDR 2.0

The European Commission has published a consultation on the SFDR 2.0 proposals issued on 20 November 2025.

The European Commission has published a consultation on the SFDR 2.0 proposals issued on 20 November 2025. EC markets Integration and Supervision: Key proposals for investment funds

The European Commission published its much-anticipated Market Integration and Supervision Package on 4 December 2025. The measures are wide-ranging. In this article we note some key proposed changes to AIFMD, the UCITS Directive and the Cross-border Distribution of Funds Regulation (CBDR).

The European Commission published its much-anticipated Market Integration and Supervision Package on 4 December 2025. The measures are wide-ranging. In this article we note some key proposed changes to AIFMD, the UCITS Directive and the Cross-border Distribution of Funds Regulation (CBDR). Updated ESMA Q&As – exclusions

ESMA published updated Q&As for AIFMs and UCITS including one clarifying the exclusion related to UNGC/OECD Guidelines.

ESMA published updated Q&As for AIFMs and UCITS including one clarifying the exclusion related to UNGC/OECD Guidelines. ESMA publishes 2024 data on cross-border investment activity of firms

ESMA published data gathered from investment firm across 30 jurisdictions in the EU/EEA.

Click the image below to download our full update.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.