ARTICLE
17 December 2024

Sustainable Finance Week 2024 (Video)

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Sustainable Finance Week 2024 brought together leaders, innovators and changemakers from across sectors to take stock and explore how we can drive real, impactful change...
Ireland Finance and Banking
Sarah Thompson,Maedhbh Clancy, and Aisling Kelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Sustainable Finance Week 2024 brought together leaders, innovators and changemakers from across sectors to take stock and explore how we can drive real, impactful change in sustainable finance practices.

In this short video, our Head of ESG Sarah Thompson looks back at the events that took place during the week. This included the session she participated in, which looked at advancing gender equality in sustainable finance, and how this can drive sustainable economic growth, and our collaborative event with Euronext on transition finance and bond issuances, which featured Aisling Kelly and Maedhbh Clancy from our Finance Group.

SUSTAINABLE FINANCE WEEK VIDEO TRANSCRIPT (9KB)

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Sarah Thompson
Sarah Thompson
Photo of Maedhbh Clancy
Maedhbh Clancy
Photo of Aisling Kelly
Aisling Kelly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More