Sustainable Finance Week 2024 (Video)

Sustainable Finance Week 2024 brought together leaders, innovators and changemakers from across sectors to take stock and explore how we can drive real, impactful change in sustainable finance practices.

In this short video, our Head of ESG Sarah Thompson looks back at the events that took place during the week. This included the session she participated in, which looked at advancing gender equality in sustainable finance, and how this can drive sustainable economic growth, and our collaborative event with Euronext on transition finance and bond issuances, which featured Aisling Kelly and Maedhbh Clancy from our Finance Group.

SUSTAINABLE FINANCE WEEK VIDEO TRANSCRIPT (9KB)

