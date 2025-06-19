ARTICLE
19 June 2025

Revised Consumer Protection Code Series - Impact On Fintechs (Podcast)

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Ian O'Mara partner in the Financial Institutions Group joins Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to discuss the impact of the revised Consumer...
Niamh Mulholland and Claire Scannell
In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Ian O'Mara partner in the Financial Institutions Group joins Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to discuss the impact of the revised Consumer Protection Code from on fintechs.

Authors
Niamh Mulholland
Claire Scannell
