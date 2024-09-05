Legal News – September 24

Welcome to our September 2024 edition of Legal News.
Here is a selection of our recent publications.
For more information on any of the topics covered in this edition, please contact the people listed in the articles or your usual William Fry contact.
- EIOPA Publishes Final
Advisory Report on Greenwashing and Sustainability
Claims
EIOPA issues its final report on greenwashing risks and the supervision of sustainable finance policies.
- Crypto-Asset Service
Provider Authorisations in Ireland
Crypto-asset service providers will require authorisation to operate in the EU.
- Irish Court Awards
€5,500 for Non-Material Damages Data Protection
Claim
Circuit Court awards compensation for violation of the right to data collected by the employer.
- The Digital Euro Project:
ECB Moves to Next Phase
Our Financial Regulation team examines some recent developments in the rollout of the Digital Euro project.
- The William Fry AI
Guide
A practical tool to assist in navigating complex legal issues raised by AI.
- Collective Redundancies on
Insolvency: Irish Employee Rights Bolstered
New legislation aims to strengthen employees' rights in a collective redundancy situation.
In Short
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.