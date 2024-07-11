Dillon Eustace Participates In British Irish Chamber Of Commerce "Two Islands Talk" Podcast

Dillon Eustace was delighted to participate in the British Irish Chamber of Commerce "Two Islands Talk" podcast.

Partners Etain de Valera and Conor Keaveny joined Paul Lynam, Deputy Director General at the British Irish Chamber of Commerce to discuss the pivotal role of sustainable finance in Ireland, the EU, and the UK. They discuss how financing green projects is essential for achieving net-zero targets by 2050 and the opportunities it presents for the financial and fintech sectors. The conversation covers the impact of government policies, regulatory developments, and the future trajectory of sustainable finance, providing key insights into this critical topic.

