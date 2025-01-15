ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Energy Year In Review 2024

M
Matheson

Contributor

Matheson logo
2024 was another significant year for the energy sector in Ireland. We saw major legislative and regulatory changes, significant deal activity and the introduction of a variety of measures...
Ireland Energy and Natural Resources
Garret Farrelly,Conor Blennerhassett,Jessica Branigan
+8 Authors
2024 was another significant year for the energy sector in Ireland. We saw major legislative and regulatory changes, significant deal activity and the introduction of a variety of measures designed to support Ireland's transition to a net zero economy.

As we begin 2025, our Energy and Infrastructure team has taken the time to outline some of the major developments in the energy sector last year.

Access our Energy 'Year in Review' (2024) here.

Authors
Photo of Garret Farrelly
Garret Farrelly
Photo of Conor Blennerhassett
Conor Blennerhassett
Photo of Owen Collins
Owen Collins
Person photo placeholder
Jessica Branigan
Person photo placeholder
Caragh Mc Cool
Person photo placeholder
Patricia Einfeldt
Person photo placeholder
Orlaith Meaney
Person photo placeholder
James Woodhouse
Person photo placeholder
Alison O'Brien
Person photo placeholder
Coire McCrystall
Person photo placeholder
Junaid O'Balogun
