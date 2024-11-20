AI In The Workplace – What Are Employers Doing To Prepare?

Artificial Intelligence ("AI") is transforming the world of work and is being used to help improve efficiencies across all stages of the employment lifecycle including during recruitment...

Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.

Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) is transforming the world of work and is being used to help improve efficiencies across all stages of the employment lifecycle including during recruitment, training, employee monitoring and in the dismissal process. However, in reshaping the world of work, it also raises novel issues in the employment law context.

HOW CAN EMPLOYERS REDUCE RISKS RELATING TO AI IN THE WORKPLACE?

Employers should consider the following preparatory steps:

Mapping: Identify, audit and understand the current and proposed future uses of AI within the business. Assess what actions may need to be taken in relation to such use to ensure compliance with the new EU AI Act;

Identify, audit and understand the current and proposed future uses of AI within the business. Assess what actions may need to be taken in relation to such use to ensure compliance with the new EU AI Act; Governance: Appoint leadership with responsibility for overseeing AI use in the workplace and to engage with relevant stakeholders (including employment / HR, legal, privacy, technology functions) to set the business' framework for AI implementation;

Appoint leadership with responsibility for overseeing AI use in the workplace and to engage with relevant stakeholders (including employment / HR, legal, privacy, technology functions) to set the business' framework for AI implementation; Policies and procedures: Internal policies should be developed to articulate the guardrails for AI usage within the business;

Internal policies should be developed to articulate the guardrails for AI usage within the business; Training: Appropriate training and guidance should be provided to all employees using AI systems to ensure they understand how to use the tools in accordance with the provider's instructions and what their obligations are under the new rules;

Appropriate training and guidance should be provided to all employees using AI systems to ensure they understand how to use the tools in accordance with the provider's instructions and what their obligations are under the new rules; Supply chain management: Engage with third party suppliers, including a review of existing contract terms, to ensure legal protections and controls are in place in relation to the acquisition of AI;

Engage with third party suppliers, including a review of existing contract terms, to ensure legal protections and controls are in place in relation to the acquisition of AI; Risk assessments: Explainability is a key element in reducing the risk of algorithmic bias. Develop a model to holistically assess proposed AI use and the suitability of data used to train AI systems; and

Explainability is a key element in reducing the risk of algorithmic bias. Develop a model to holistically assess proposed AI use and the suitability of data used to train AI systems; and Consultation: Employees and their representatives must be informed that they are subject to an AI system under the EU AI Act. Identify any consultation obligations with representative bodies under any collective or works council agreement in relation to current and planned AI deployment and processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.