WRC Publishes Annual Report

The Workplace Relations Commission published its annual report for 2023. The report sets out information on the adjudication, mediation, conciliation services provided by the WRC in 2023. The report confirms that the WRC began developing a new eComplaint Form in 2023, which is expected to go live this year. The form will enable the public to submit complaint to the WRC in a more efficient manner.

