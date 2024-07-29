ARTICLE
29 July 2024

WRC Publishes Annual Report

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore
The Workplace Relations Commission published its annual report for 2023. The report sets out information on the adjudication, mediation, conciliation services provided by the WRC in 2023.
Ireland Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Workplace Relations Commission published its annual report for 2023. The report sets out information on the adjudication, mediation, conciliation services provided by the WRC in 2023. The report confirms that the WRC began developing a new eComplaint Form in 2023, which is expected to go live this year. The form will enable the public to submit complaint to the WRC in a more efficient manner.

READ MORE

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More