Changes To Gender Pay Gap Reporting Signed Into Law

The Employment Equality Act 1998 (Section 20A) (Gender Pay Gap Information) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 have been signed into law.

As expected, these Regulations bring into the scope of gender pay reporting for the first time employers with 50 or more employees (reduced from a threshold of 150 or more employees). Employers must now also report within 5 months (previously 6 months) of the snapshot date in June, bringing forward the reporting deadline from December to November each year.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.