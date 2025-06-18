Revised Consumer Protection Code Series - Overview (Podcast)

self

Revised Consumer Protection Code Series - Overview

In this episode of Matheson Talks Financial Regulation, Niamh Mulholland and Ian O'Mara partners in the Financial Institutions Group join Claire Scannell, professional support lawyer to discuss the background to the revised Consumer Protection Code, the key changes and clarifications to the final code following the consultation period, and the requirements around implementation.

