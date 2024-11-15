Employment - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, November 2024

POSTPONEMENT OF MATERNITY LEAVE AND RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENTS NOW LAW

The Maternity Protection, Employment Equality and Preservation of Certain Records Act 2024 has been signed into law by the President. However, the Act requires a commencement order before it becomes effective.

From an employer's perspective, the two most important changes that will be introduced by Act are that it will:

allow for the postponement of maternity leave in the event of a serious health condition; and amend the Employment Equality Acts to provide for a restriction on the use of non-disclosure agreements in respect of allegations of discrimination, victimisation, harassment and sexual harassment, whereby such agreements will be null and void, unless certain conditions are met.

