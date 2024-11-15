ARTICLE
15 November 2024

Employment - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, November 2024

The Maternity Protection, Employment Equality and Preservation of Certain Records Act 2024 has been signed into law by the President.
Ireland Employment and HR
POSTPONEMENT OF MATERNITY LEAVE AND RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENTS NOW LAW

The Maternity Protection, Employment Equality and Preservation of Certain Records Act 2024 has been signed into law by the President. However, the Act requires a commencement order before it becomes effective.

From an employer's perspective, the two most important changes that will be introduced by Act are that it will:

  1. allow for the postponement of maternity leave in the event of a serious health condition; and
  2. amend the Employment Equality Acts to provide for a restriction on the use of non-disclosure agreements in respect of allegations of discrimination, victimisation, harassment and sexual harassment, whereby such agreements will be null and void, unless certain conditions are met.

A link to our update, which sets out some of the main provisions of the Act, is available here.

