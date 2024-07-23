SAYE – Back On The Agenda

Up to its exit from the Irish market, Ulster Bank was the last remaining licensed savings carrier for the purposes of operating Save As You Earn (SAYE) incentive schemes in Ireland.
As a result, employers have for a number of years been unable to offer new SAYE schemes to their employees.
However, recent indications are that is due to change as a financial institution may be seeking Revenue authorization as a licensed savings carrier, thereby enabling companies to continue offering SAYE schemes. This is a welcome development for employers as an additional means of attracting and retaining talent in a competitive market.
SAYE schemes allow employers (often UK-listed and Irish-listed public companies) grant share options to employees on a favorable tax basis. Key features of SAYE schemes include:
- Employees can be given the option to acquire shares in their employer at a 25% discount.
- Employees can save between €12 and €500 per month with a licensed savings carrier for a period of 3, 5 or 7 years.
- SAYE schemes must be approved by Revenue.
- When the savings period ends, employees can decide to exercise the share option or can withdraw the entire savings amount tax free.
- Employers can deduct the costs of establishing the scheme from corporation tax.
- While employers must offer the SAYE scheme on similar terms to all eligible employees, they are free to set a qualifying period (up to a maximum of 3 years) before the grant of the options.
