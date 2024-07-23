It's official: New prices Caribbean Citizenship By Investment are in place. Following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ratified back in March by the Caribbean Nations offering Citizenship By Investment– Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis and Antigua & Barbuda- the countries have now officially released the new regulations for their respective CBI programs.

All the islands have increased their minimum threshold, including St. Lucia, which despite the hold-up in the first moment, has also agreed on increasing the minimum investment required for applicants aiming for a second passport.

New Prices Caribbean Citizenship By Investment (2024)

The changes were announced to come into effect on July 1st, 2024, however, both Grenada and Antigua & Barbuda introduced a 30-day extension periods. Investors should also keep in mind that despite St. Kitts & Nevis having implemented their price increase for the Citizenship by Investment program last year, they have now ratified their prices aiming to remain competitive among the other islands.

The good news is that in a general overview, the increase sticked pretty close to the already anticipated doubling of the original price.

Our team has received the different Memorandum of Understanding from each country's main stakeholders and dissected all the main changes you should be aware of.

Check out all the Caribbean Citizenship By Investment price increases below.

Comparison Table: New Prices Caribbean Citizenship By Investment Programs; From July 1st, 2024.

Caribbean Island Minimum Donation Minimum Real Estate Grenada U$ 235,000 U$ 270,000 Antigua & Barbuda U$ 230,000 U$ 235,000 Dominica U$ 200,000 U$ 200,000 St. Lucia U$ 240,000 U$ 300,000 St. Kitts & Nevis U$ 250,000 U$ 400,000

Investors must be aware that other fees might be applicable, including governmental, legal and processing fees. Contact our team now for a full cost breakdown.

Main Applicant or MA + family up to 4 Each additional dependent under 18 years of age Each additional dependent aged 18 years or older Sibilings Gov. Contribution NTF U$ 235,000 U$ 25,000 U$ 50,000 U$ 75,000 N/A Real Estate Investment U$ 270,000 U$ 25,000 U$ 50,000 U$ 75,000 U$ 50,000

New Price: Grenada Citizenship By Investment

Grenada released on June 27th the MoU with the now-implemented increases.

Investors are still faced with two main routes to qualify, either completing a donation to the National Transformation Fund or through investment in eligible real estate.

Grenada's National Transformation Fund (NTF)

Single Applicant or a family of up to 4 – US$235,000

Additional dependents – US$25,000/$50,000

Sibling – US$75,000

Grenada Real Estate Investment

Single Applicant or a family of up to 4 – US$270,000 (purchase of a unit)

Government Contribution – US$50,000

Additional dependents – US$25,000/$50,000

Sibling – US$75,000

New Price: Antigua & Barbuda Citizenship By Investment

The government of Antigua & Barbuda released their MoU on the new prices on June 26th.

Investors still have access to the same Citizenship qualifying routes, including the donation to the National Development Fund (NDF), a contribution to the University of West Indies Fund (UWI) or investment into eligible real estate.

Main Applicant or MA + family up to 4 Family of 5 or more NDF U$ 230,000 U$ 245,000 UWI U$ 300,000 N/A Real Estate Investment U$ 325,000 N/A

Antigua & Barbuda Citizenship By Investment: Governmental Fees

U$ 30,000 – Processing fees for a Single Applicant of for the Main Applicant and family up to 4.

– Processing fees for a Single Applicant of for the Main Applicant and family up to 4. U$ 10,000– Processing fee for each additional dependent.

The Dominica CBI commision mainted the processing fees for a family up to 4, while reducing the processing fees for each additional dependent. The only exception to this is for the UWI route, for which processing fees are included in the investment cost.

This aims to maintain the program competitive among changes. See more below.

A&B's National Development Fund (NDF)

Single Applicant or a family of up to 4- US$230,000

For a family size of 5 or more- US$245,000

University of West Indies (UWI)

Contribution of at least U$ 300,000.

Antigua & Barbuda Real Estate Investment

Minimum Investment- U$ 400,000.

New Price: Dominica Citizenship By Investment

Main Applicant Main Applicant and up to 3 dependents Each additional dependent under 18 years of age Each additional dependent aged 18 years or older EDF U$200,000 U$ 250,000 U$ 25,000 U$ 40,000 Real Estate Investment U$ 200,000 N/A N/A N/A

The Commonwealth of Dominica gazetted the new regulations on the 28th of June, 2024, releasing their up to date Arrangement of Regulations.

Investors can acquire their second Citizenship by either donation to the Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) or by investing into eligible real estate.

See the new prices below:

Dominica's Economic Diversification Fund (EDF)

Single Applicant- U$ 200,000

Single Applicant and up to 3 qualifying dependents- U$ 250,000

Each additional dependent under the age of eighteen- U$ 25,000

Each additional dependent at the age of eighteen or older- U$ 40,000

Dominica Real Estate Investment

Minimum Investment- U$ 200,000

Dominica Citizenship By Investment- Governamental costs:

Single Applicant- U$ 75,000

Single Applicant and up to 3 qualifying dependents- U$ 100,000

Each additional dependent under the age of eighteen- U$ 25,000

Each additional dependent at the age of eighteen or older- U$ 40,000

Other Fees:

U$ 1,000 – Processing Fee per applicantion

– Processing Fee per applicantion U$ 7,500 – Due Dilligence Fee for the main applicant

– Due Dilligence Fee for the main applicant U$ 4,000– Due Dilligence Fee for each dependent aged 16 years or above

New Price: St. Lucia Citizenship By Investment

Main Applicant and up to 3 dependents Each additional dependent under 18 years of age Each additional dependent aged 18 years or older NEF U$ 240,000 U$ 10,000 U$ 20,000 Real Estate Investment U$ 300,000 N/A N/A

St. Lucia has also increased the minimum price for their Citizenship By Investment program. The MoU released on June 29th confirmed St. Lucia CBI program's new threshold at U$ 240,000 for the donation route.

Investors may still qualify for the St. Lucia citizenship by either donating to the National Economic Fund (NEF) or investing in eligible real estate.

St. Lucia's National Economic Fund (NEF)

Single Applicant and up to three dependents- U$ 240,000

Each additional qualifying dependent under eighteen years of age- U$ 10,000

Each additional qualifying dependent at eighteen years of age or older- U$ 20,000

Newborn child of a citizen who is 12 months of age or below- U$ 5,000

Qualifying dependents of a citizen other than the Spouse- U$ 25,000

St. Lucia Real Estate Investment

Minimum Investment of U$ 300,000 for a single applicant and any number of qualifying dependents.*

St. Lucia Citizenship By Investment: Governmental Fees

It is crucial to keep in mind that governmental fees also apply once the main investment has been made. Investors are obliged to comply with the respective fees only post-approval.

US$2,000 – Processing fee for the main applicant.

– Processing fee for the main applicant. US$1,000– Processing fee for each additional applicant.

Processing fee for each additional applicant. US$8,000 – Due Dilligence fee for the main applicant.

Due Dilligence fee for the main applicant. US$5,000 – Due Dilligence fee for each additional applicant.

New Price: St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship By Investment

As mentioned above, St. Kitts & Nevis implemented their price changes back in 2023. However, this week on July 9th, 2024, the commission released a new memo ratifing prices.

That said, here's a summary of the routes to qualify for their Citizenship By Investment program.

Main Applicant and up to 3 dependents Each additional dependent under 18 years of age Each additional dependent aged 18 years or older SISC U$ 250,000 U$ 25,000 U$ 50,000 Real Estate Shares U$ 400,000 N/A N/A Real Estate Private U$ 800,000 N/A N/A

Real estate investments are resalable after 7 years.

St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship By Investment: Governmental Fees

It is crucial to keep in mind that governmental fees also apply once the main investment has been made. Investors are obliged to comply with the respective fees only post-approval.

US$25,000 – main applicant*

– main applicant* US$15,000 – spouse of the main applicant

spouse of the main applicant US$10,000 – each dependant under 18

each dependant under 18 US$15,000 – each dependant aged 18 years or older

*For the Public Benefit Option, the main applicant is exempted from payment of the US$25,000 post-approval in principle application fee.

St.Kitts' Sustainable Island State Contribution (SISC)

Main applicant and up to 3 dependents: US$250,000 (Before ratification, this price would only cover the Main Applicant).

Each additional dependent under 18: US$20,000 (Down from U$50,000)

Each additional dependent aged 18 or over: US$50,000 (Down from U$ 75,000)

St.Kitts & Nevis' Real Estate Investment

Minimum investment of U$ 400,000 (resort hotel shares only) and U$ 800,000 (full title deed on condos or private homes).

How To Acquire Your Second Citizenship

Acquiring a second citizenship can be a tricky process, with a sum of different programs and eligible projects.

The Caribbean CBI programs normally require a period between 90-180 days of processing time, once the application has been submitted. Until there, it is of essence to choose the investment route that makes the most sense for your ROI goals. Either via donation or real estate acquisition, our team can guide you through the approved projects in each country.

