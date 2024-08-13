The 5th Annual All Africa Intellectual Property Rights Summit, 2024

The fifth edition of the All Africa Intellectual Property Rights Summit is to be held in Kigali from 28 to 30 November 2024. The summit is an initiative of the Africa Intellectual Property Centre, an organisation established in 2019 by the International Trade and Research Centre (An independent organisation aimed at providing support and public policy research and related services to non-government institutions; development institutions; public and private sectors in the areas of international trade; economic investment and development etc.).

Themed 'Intellectual Property Rights: The Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals in Africa', the summit will look into, ways in which intellectual property can be utilised in driving and promoting innovation and economic growth and development in Africa; the protection of geographical indications to enhance the economic viability of traditional products; African Continental Free Trade Agreement's Protocol on intellectual property rights; how the administration and operation of regional intellectual property organisations such as ARIPO and others can be improved, and several other sub-themes. In addition, the delegates will engage in dialogue regarding, amongst others, the challenges that are faced in Africa in respect of intellectual property protection as well as the enforcement and commercialisation of intellectual property rights, with the aim to formulate strategies for actionable solutions.

While the summit will clearly delve into topics that are relevant in the current IP climate in Africa, for greater impact and to effect change and development, the stakeholders should further strive to ensure that the outcomes of the dialogues and the strategies that are formulated are practically applied in their various spheres across sectors.

SOURCE: 5th Annual Africa Intellectual Property Summit Holds Nov 28 – 30 in Kigali, Rwanda (african.business)

