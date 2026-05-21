Recognition First: Foreign Judgments And BVI Insolvency After JJW Hotels V Rhodes

The BVI Commercial Court has delivered a landmark judgment addressing whether foreign judgments that remain unrecognised within the jurisdiction may properly found a statutory demand. The decision reconciles two seemingly conflicting precedents by drawing a crucial distinction between debts evidenced by foreign determinations and debts created solely by foreign judicial acts.

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On 13 May 2026, the BVI Commercial Court published its decision in JJW Hotels & Resorts Holding Inc v Rhodes, a judgment concerned with what the learned Mr Justice Mithani described as the “important question concerning the interrelationship between insolvency law and private international law: namely, whether a foreign judgment that remains unrecognised within this jurisdiction may properly found a statutory demand.” The decision is significant for at least two reasons.

First, it is perhaps the first reported BVI decision to grapple directly with the English Court of Appeal’s decision in Servis-Terminal LLC v Drelle and its implications for BVI insolvency proceedings.

Second, and more importantly, the Court addressed squarely the perceived tension between Drelle and the Privy Council’s decision in Vendort Traders Inc v Evrostroy Grupp LLC, which remains binding in the BVI.

In short, the Court ultimately held that the apparent inconsistency between the decisions was more perceived than real. In coming to this conclusion, the distinction drawn by the Court was not merely technical, it went to the heart of what insolvency proceedings are actually enforcing when a foreign judgment is deployed to ground a debt.

The Facts

The statutory demand in JJW Hotels was based on costs orders made by the Guernsey courts and the Privy Council arising from litigation brought unsuccessfully by the applicant. Those costs orders had not been recognised or enforced in the BVI. The applicant applied to set aside the statutory demand on the basis that, absent recognition, the foreign costs orders could not constitute a debt “due and payable” for the purposes of section 155 of the Insolvency Act 2003.

The respondents relied heavily on Vendort, arguing that a statutory demand is not itself the enforcement of a foreign judgment and that prior recognition was therefore unnecessary.

The Court ultimately set aside the statutory demand. In doing so, the learned Judge looked beyond the superficial fact of a foreign judgment and focused on the more important nuance, what was the true source of the alleged debt?

The Real Distinction: What Is the Source of the Debt?

While the learned judge made a number of useful observations on the operation of the Insolvency Act, the most important aspect of the judgment was the Court’s distinction between pre-existing obligations confirmed by the foreign decision and liabilities created solely by foreign judicial acts.

That distinction allowed the Court to reconcile Drelle and Vendort without departing from either.

In Vendort, the underlying indebtedness arose from a contractual obligation. The arbitral award merely determined and confirmed the existence of that liability. The debt existed independently of the award itself. As Lord Sumption observed, the award gave rise to “conclusive evidence” of an already enforceable obligation. By contrast, in JJW Hotels, the alleged debt did not arise from contract, property rights or any independent underlying obligation. The only source of the alleged indebtedness was the foreign costs orders themselves.

That distinction proved decisive.

The Court held that where the foreign judgment itself is the sole juridical source of the debt, recognition is required before insolvency proceedings can be founded upon it. Until recognition occurs, the foreign judgment has “no direct operation” within the jurisdiction. In other words, unless the debt can be said to be “due and payable” within the meaning of section 155 of the Insolvency Act 2003 independently of the foreign judgment, the statutory demand cannot stand.

Put differently, insolvency proceedings cannot be used to circumvent recognition and enforcement principles where the alleged debt exists only because of the foreign judgment.

Alignment with Drelle

The judgment substantially aligns the BVI position with the reasoning in Drelle.

In Drelle, the English Court of Appeal held that unrecognised foreign judgments cannot found bankruptcy proceedings because they have no direct operation in England absent recognition proceedings. Foreign judgments cannot be used “as a sword” unless first recognised.

Mithani J adopted much of that reasoning. Importantly however, the Court resisted the suggestion that Drelle undermined Vendort. Rather, the Court treated Vendort as authority for a narrower proposition: namely, that insolvency proceedings may rely on obligations which exist independently of the foreign adjudicative process itself. In the view of this author, that is a principled and commercially sensible distinction.

Why Costs Orders Are Different

The reasoning becomes particularly compelling in the context of foreign costs orders.

A costs order is quintessentially a judicial creation. Its existence depends entirely upon the exercise of foreign judicial power. Unlike contractual indebtedness or unpaid purchase price obligations, there is no underlying commercial liability underpinning the judgment waiting to be recognised.

That explains why the Court was unwilling to permit insolvency proceedings to proceed absent recognition.

As the Court observed, to allow otherwise would effectively permit insolvency proceedings to become a substitute for recognition proceedings, thereby sidestepping the procedural safeguards available to a respondent resisting recognition.

The policy concern is obvious. Recognition proceedings exist for a reason. They provide the procedural gateway through which foreign judicial acts are permitted to operate domestically. Permitting creditors to bypass that process through insolvency mechanisms would substantially dilute those safeguards.

Practical Implications

The practical implications are immediate.

Recognition should now be considered at the outset and given substantive reflection. Creditors seeking to deploy foreign judgments in support of BVI insolvency proceedings should consider recognition as a likely prerequisite in many cases, rather than as an unnecessary procedural step. This is particularly so where the debt arises solely from the judgment itself, as opposed to an underlying contractual or commercial claim. The same logic may extend to creditors holding foreign default judgments where no independent cause of action underpins the debt.

The decision does not, however, materially weaken the position of creditors relying on arbitral awards tied to underlying contractual obligations. In such cases, the debt exists independently of the award itself, and Vendort remains good authority for the proposition that insolvency proceedings may proceed without prior recognition.

Practitioners may also wish to consider whether, in borderline cases, it is prudent to seek recognition pre-emptively as a matter of course, even where the source of the debt is arguable. Doing so may avoid costly satellite litigation over the characterisation of the debt at the statutory demand stage.

Recognition May Strategically Strengthen the Insolvency Process

Ironically, recognition proceedings may ultimately simplify later insolvency proceedings. Once recognition is obtained, it becomes significantly harder for a debtor to maintain that the debt is genuinely disputed on substantial grounds. In particular, the effect of a successful recognition application is to establish the debt as enforceable within the jurisdiction, thereby removing one of the most common bases upon which debtors seek to resist statutory demands under the Insolvency Act 2003. Recognition may also foreclose arguments that the foreign court lacked jurisdiction or that the judgment was obtained in breach of natural justice, since those matters will already have been determined in the recognition proceedings.

Conclusion

JJW Hotels is an important and thoughtful decision. Far from creating conflict with Vendort, the judgment refines its parameters and clarifies the distinction between debts evidenced by foreign determinations and debts created solely by foreign judicial acts.

While not binding, it will be a highly persuasive decision in other Commercial Court matters. Most importantly, the case confirms a point of broader significance: insolvency proceedings are not a substitute for recognition proceedings. Attempts to short-circuit that process may ultimately prove more expensive, time-consuming and procedurally fraught than seeking recognition at the outset. Whether the reasoning of the learned Mr Justice Mithani will be adopted at the appellate level remains to be seen, but until then, it does offer much needed clarity on the interplay in the BVI between the Drelle decision and Vendort.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.