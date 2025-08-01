ARTICLE
1 August 2025

SC Lays Down Necessary Ingredients Of An Enforceable Arbitration Agreement

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The SC in South Delhi Municipal Corporation v. SMS Ltd., held that a valid and enforceable arbitration agreement...
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The SC in South Delhi Municipal Corporation v. SMS Ltd.1, held that a valid and enforceable arbitration agreement must:

  1. reflect the parties' intent to refer their disputes to arbitration that is binding in nature; and
  2. comply with basic arbitral norms, such as party autonomy, subject to statutory safeguards.

The SC cautioned against the use of ambiguous dispute resolution clauses in contracts, emphasising that such ambiguity leads to unnecessary and prolonged litigation. The SC further observed that Courts may invoke their suo moto powers in appropriate cases where arbitration clauses have been deliberately drafted in an ambiguous manner to mislead and misguide.

Footnote

1. South Delhi Municipal Corporation v. SMS Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 1138.

Originally published 29 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More