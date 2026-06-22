What CBDT’s 31 March 2026 Notifications Mean For Live And Upcoming Exits

India’s General Anti-Avoidance Rule (“GAAR”) framework has long rested on a critical assurance to investors: investments made prior to 1 April 2017 would remain outside the scope of GAAR scrutiny. For nearly a decade, this grandfathering protection was widely understood to extend to gains realised on the eventual transfer of such investments, irrespective of when the exit occurred.

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Helen Stanis Lepcha’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Legitpro Law are most popular: within Tax, Real Estate and Construction and Privacy topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

I. Introduction

India’s General Anti-Avoidance Rule (“GAAR”) framework has long rested on a critical assurance to investors: investments made prior to 1 April 2017 would remain outside the scope of GAAR scrutiny. For nearly a decade, this grandfathering protection was widely understood to extend to gains realised on the eventual transfer of such investments, irrespective of when the exit occurred.

That settled understanding was significantly disrupted by the Supreme Court’s decision in Tiger Global in January 2026. The judgment raised concerns that while the underlying investment may have been grandfathered, the broader holding structure through which the investment was made could nevertheless be subjected to GAAR review at the time of exit. The resulting uncertainty created immediate implications for ongoing transactions, particularly for funds holding legacy investments through treaty-based jurisdictions such as Mauritius and Singapore.

Against this backdrop, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (“CBDT”) issued Notifications No. 54 and 55 of 2026 on 31 March 2026. The notifications seek to restore certainty regarding the scope of GAAR grandfathering and provide important guidance for investors contemplating exits from pre-2017 investments.

II. The Background: GAAR Grandfathering and the Tiger Global Decision

GAAR became effective in India from 1 April 2017 as part of the government’s broader anti-avoidance framework. At the time of implementation, CBDT expressly clarified that investments made prior to the commencement of GAAR would be grandfathered and therefore insulated from GAAR scrutiny. The policy objective was clear: structures established before the introduction of the anti-avoidance regime should not be retrospectively challenged.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Tiger Global altered market perceptions of that protection. The dispute concerned the sale of a substantial shareholding in Flipkart in 2018 through a treaty-based investment structure that had been established before 1 April 2017. While the investment itself pre-dated GAAR, the Court upheld the tax authorities’ invocation of GAAR to deny treaty benefits on the basis that the arrangement lacked sufficient commercial substance.

The significance of the ruling extended beyond the facts of the case. Market participants interpreted the judgment as suggesting that grandfathering protected only the investment date and not necessarily the arrangement through which the investment was held. If that interpretation were to prevail, a significant volume of legacy foreign investment into India could potentially become vulnerable to GAAR scrutiny upon exit, notwithstanding the pre-2017 acquisition date.

The decision generated immediate concerns across private equity, venture capital and institutional investor communities. Deal teams involved in ongoing transactions were required to reassess exit structures, revisit tax assumptions and consider additional reserves, indemnities and pricing adjustments to account for a newly perceived GAAR exposure.

The uncertainty was particularly acute because the Income-tax Act, 2025, scheduled to come into force on 1 April 2026, did not expressly address the ambiguity created by the judgment. Absent regulatory intervention, taxpayers faced the prospect of prolonged litigation over the continued scope of grandfathering under both the outgoing and incoming tax regimes.

III. CBDT’s Response: Notifications 54 and 55 of 2026

CBDT responded shortly before the commencement of the new tax regime by issuing two notifications on 31 March 2026.

Notification No. 54 of 2026 amends Rule 10U of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, which governs the operation of GAAR under the Income-tax Act, 1961. Notification No. 55 of 2026 introduces a corresponding amendment to Rule 128 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026, thereby ensuring continuity under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

The dual amendments are significant from a policy perspective. By incorporating the clarification into both the outgoing and incoming frameworks, CBDT has sought to eliminate any argument that the grandfathering position changes as a consequence of the legislative transition.

The central clarification introduced by both notifications is straightforward yet consequential. The notifications provide that GAAR shall not apply to income arising from the transfer of an investment made before 1 April 2017, regardless of when the transfer takes place and irrespective of the date of the arrangement under which such transfer occurs.

In practical terms, the amendment separates the grandfathered investment from the broader arrangement through which the investment is held. This directly addresses the uncertainty that emerged following Tiger Global and substantially restores the position that investors had generally understood to exist prior to the judgment.

CBDT’s explanatory memorandum characterises the amendment as a clarification of the original legislative intent rather than the introduction of a new exemption. This distinction may prove relevant in future disputes concerning assessments or transactions that pre-date the notifications.

IV. Scope and Limitations of the Relief

While the notifications provide welcome certainty, the relief is not unlimited and should be interpreted carefully.

1. Relief Is Restricted to Transfer Income

The grandfathering protection applies specifically to income arising from the transfer of a qualifying pre-2017 investment. Accordingly, capital gains realised on the exit of such investments fall within the scope of the exclusion.

The notifications do not extend similar protection to other categories of income generated from the same investment. Dividend income, interest income and other recurring returns continue to remain subject to the ordinary GAAR framework.

Consequently, taxpayers should avoid assuming that the grandfathered status of a capital gain automatically extends to all income streams associated with the underlying investment. Different categories of income may continue to attract different levels of scrutiny.

2. The Underlying Arrangement Remains Open to Examination

The notifications do not constitute a blanket immunity for legacy investment structures. Rather, they provide targeted protection for transfer gains arising from qualifying investments.

Tax authorities retain the ability to examine the commercial rationale and substance of holding structures where issues arise outside the protected transfer income. As a result, the broader principles articulated in Tiger Global regarding commercial substance continue to remain relevant.

The notifications therefore narrow the practical impact of the judgment without eliminating the underlying anti-avoidance analysis that forms the foundation of the GAAR regime.

3. Clarificatory Nature of the Amendment

CBDT has expressly positioned the notifications as clarificatory in nature. The government’s stated position is that the amendments merely reaffirm the original intent behind the 2017 grandfathering provisions.

From a litigation perspective, this characterisation strengthens arguments that the clarification should apply consistently across open assessment years and pending proceedings. However, until tested judicially, taxpayers should remain mindful that the extent to which courts will treat the notifications as retrospective clarifications remains an open question.

V. Implications for Investors

The notifications have immediate relevance for funds, institutional investors and strategic acquirers managing legacy India exposure.

For transactions involving exits from pre-2017 investments, the most significant consequence is the substantial reduction of uncertainty around capital gains taxation. Transaction models, tax reserves and indemnity negotiations that were revised in response to the Tiger Global judgment may warrant reconsideration in light of the clarified position.

The amendments are particularly relevant for investments held through treaty jurisdictions. Since the Tiger Global dispute centred on treaty benefit denial, the notifications provide meaningful comfort to investors who have historically relied on structures established through jurisdictions such as Mauritius and Singapore. Exit analyses prepared during the period between the judgment and the issuance of the notifications should be revisited to determine whether assumptions regarding GAAR exposure remain appropriate.

At the same time, investors receiving dividends or other recurring income from legacy holdings should continue to evaluate such income independently. The notifications do not alter the application of GAAR to non-transfer income streams, and advisers should be careful not to conflate protection available for capital gains with protection for other forms of income.

For taxpayers already involved in ongoing assessments or disputes, the notifications strengthen arguments on the grandfathering issue but do not necessarily resolve broader debates concerning commercial substance. Existing controversies will continue to require a fact-specific evaluation of the structure, business rationale and surrounding circumstances.

Finally, the amendments serve as a reminder that while grandfathering concerns have been substantially addressed, the broader GAAR framework remains fully operational. New investment structures, irrespective of jurisdiction or treaty access, will continue to be assessed through the lens of commercial substance and genuine business purpose.

VI. Issues to Watch Going Forward

Although the notifications have addressed the principal concern arising from Tiger Global, several issues are likely to remain areas of focus for taxpayers and advisers.

The first concerns the continued evolution of the commercial substance test. The notifications do not define the level of economic presence, decision-making authority or operational activity necessary to establish substance. As a result, future assessments and litigation will continue to shape the practical contours of this requirement.

The second relates to the treatment of pending assessments. The notifications do not expressly address cases in which GAAR proceedings were initiated before 31 March 2026. The extent to which field authorities proactively apply the clarification may vary, potentially requiring taxpayers to pursue appellate remedies.

The third concerns judicial acceptance of CBDT’s characterisation of the amendments as clarificatory. While the argument is compelling, courts have yet to consider the issue in the context of disputes predating the notifications. Future litigation may therefore determine the extent to which the clarification influences historical assessments.

VII. Conclusion

The issuance of Notifications 54 and 55 of 2026 represents a significant regulatory intervention aimed at restoring certainty to India’s investment landscape. By reaffirming that gains arising from the transfer of investments made before 1 April 2017 remain outside the scope of GAAR, CBDT has effectively addressed the principal uncertainty generated by the Supreme Court’s decision in Tiger Global.

For investors contemplating exits from legacy holdings, the notifications materially improve the tax certainty surrounding capital gains realisations and should reduce the need for transaction-specific risk adjustments that emerged in the immediate aftermath of the judgment.

However, the broader lessons of Tiger Global remain relevant. The importance of demonstrating genuine commercial substance has not diminished, and the notifications should not be viewed as a retreat from India’s anti-avoidance framework. Rather, they represent a targeted clarification intended to preserve a long-standing grandfathering commitment while leaving the core principles of GAAR firmly intact.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.