Company Law May (2026) Company Law Updates And Judgments

The Supreme Court examined whether an individual could be recognized as a company member for purposes of oppression and mismanagement proceedings under the Companies Act, 1956, despite lacking formal registration in the member registry. The case centered on whether the company's conduct in acknowledging proprietary interests—through directorship appointments and business investment utilization—could establish membership status for legal standing purposes.

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1. Supreme Court Treats Investor as Member for Oppression Proceedings Despite Absence of Formal Register Entry

Impacted Stakeholders - companies, minority shareholders, investors contributing share application money and company boards.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals and upheld the orders of the High Court and the Company Law Board. The principal question was whether respondent no. 1 could be treated as a member for invoking Sections 397 and 398 of the Companies Act, 1956, despite no formal entry in the register of members. The Court held that the respondent was entitled to be treated as a member for the limited purpose of maintaining oppression and mismanagement proceedings. The Court relied on the company’s conduct in recognizing his proprietary interest, including his appointment as Managing Director, acknowledgment of entitlement to shares and utilization of his investment in the company’s business.

The Court held that the jurisdiction under Sections 397 and 398 is equitable in nature and that the expression member must be construed in a manner consistent with the object of protecting minority shareholders. It noted that absence of formal allotment of shares or entry in the register is not by itself determinative where the person has, in substance, been recognized or treated as a shareholder by the conduct of the company. The Court found a consistent and cumulative chain of facts showing recognition of the respondent’s proprietary interest. This included the letter dated 13.02.1998 describing him as co-owner, the conciliation proceedings dated 29.05.2000, the communication dated 23.07.2000 acknowledging entitlement to substantial shareholding, his induction as Managing Director and the use of his investment for business expansion.

Analysis

Investors who provide share application money may not be excluded from oppression and mismanagement remedies merely because the company failed to complete formal register entries. Closely held companies and their boards face exposure if their conduct treats an investor as a shareholder but formal documentation is withheld. The ruling strengthens minority protection where company records do not reflect the actual corporate arrangement

2. Non-Individual Shareholder vote must rest on Lawful Authority, not priority in time

Impacted Stakeholders - Listed companies, non-individual shareholders, societies holding shares, scrutinizers and authorized representatives.

The Supreme Court allowed the civil appeals arising from disputes concerning voting rights attached to shares held by three societies in Birla Corporation Limited. The issue was whether a vote cast through remote electronic voting could be accepted merely because it was cast first, even where rival claims of authority existed. The Court held that the validity of a vote cast on behalf of a society cannot be determined by priority in time. It must rest upon lawful authority traceable to the governing documents of the society and the statutory framework governing voting.

The Court held that Clause 24 of the by-laws permitted delegation by a resolution evidenced in writing under the hands of the majority of trustees. It further held that Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 protect a valid vote from duplication or later alteration. They do not enact a rule that whichever rival claimant acts first for the member must prevail irrespective of authority. For non-individual shareholders, the voting process proceeds on verification of the board resolution, authority letter and specimen signature. A vote cast first but without lawful authority cannot become valid merely by reason of priority in time.

Analysis

Listed companies and scrutinizers cannot accept a vote merely on timing where rival authorizations exist. Societies and other non-individual shareholders must ensure that voting authority is traceable to their governing documents. The ruling prevents corporate voting from being controlled by first submission where lawful authority is disputed.

3. Mismanagement Allegations Concerning Company Affairs Fall Within NCLT Jurisdiction

Impacted Stakeholders - Companies, majority investors, shareholders, directors and purchasers dealing with company assets.

The Bombay High Court dismissed the interim application filed by Ocean Deity Investment Holdings Limited and Mack Star Marketing Private Limited for appointment of a Court Receiver and injunction in respect of units 701, 702, 703 and 704. The application related to an agreement for sale under which Vikram Homes Private Limited was in possession of the said units. Ocean Deity and Mack Star alleged that the agreement was ultra vires Mack Star Marketing’s Articles of Association, vitiated by fraud and void ab initio. The Court held that the allegations concerned the internal management and affairs of Mack Star Marketing. It held that such disputes fall within Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are barred before the civil court by Section 430.

The Court noted that Ocean Deity Investment Holdings Limited claimed a 78.09% stake in Mack Star Marketing Private Limited on a fully diluted basis and a direct beneficial interest in its affairs. Ocean Deity and Mack Star alleged that Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan, while on Mack Star Marketing’s board, took undue advantage of its management and executed a fraudulent transaction in favor of Vikram Homes Private Limited. The pleadings also referred to Mack Star Marketing’s affairs, Ocean Deity’s shareholding, the internal enquiry into Mack Star Marketing’s financial status and the removal of Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan from the board. The Court held that the dispute prima facie concerned the affairs of Mack Star Marketing and was required to be dealt with by the company law tribunal under Sections 241 and 242. It therefore held that the civil court’s jurisdiction was barred under Section 430 and refused interim relief at the preliminary stage.

Analysis

Shareholders and investors cannot avoid the company law tribunal route by framing internal management grievances as civil interim relief. Where the substance of the dispute concerns company affairs, Sections 241 and 242 will govern. Civil court relief may be unavailable because Section 430 bars such disputes from being tried by civil courts.

4. Pending Winding Up Petition Transferable to NCLT unless irreversible stage is reached

Impacted Stakeholders - Companies in liquidation, Official Liquidators, service providers engaged by liquidators, secured creditors and NCLT stakeholders. The Calcutta High Court dismissed two appeals challenging orders by which winding up petitions and connected applications were transferred to the NCLT. The company involved, Martina Boi Genics Pvt. Ltd., had suffered a winding up order on 21.11.2016 and the Official Liquidator had appointed the appellant as security guard to protect and preserve the company’s assets. The appellant argued that its unpaid bills should be dealt with before transfer. The Court held that no irreversible or irretrievable stage had occurred and the transfer orders did not suffer from error.

The Court applied the tests laid down in Action Ispat and Power Private Limited and A. Navinchandra Steels Private Limited on transfer of winding up petitions under Section 434 of the Companies Act, 2013. It held that even post admission, post winding up order and post appointment of the Official Liquidator, the Company Court retains discretion to transfer the winding up petition to the NCLT. As long as sale of movable or immovable properties of the company in liquidation has not taken place and nothing irreversible has been done, the winding up petition ought to be transferred. The Court also held that payment of expenses incurred by the Official Liquidator is not a sine qua non before transfer. Section 529 of the Companies Act, 1956 did not assist the appellant, who could make its claim before the NCLT.

Analysis

Service providers engaged by the Official Liquidator do not get a right to resist transfer merely because their bills remain unpaid. For companies in liquidation, the decisive point is whether the winding up has crossed a stage where the clock cannot be set back. Creditors and claimants may have to pursue their claims before the NCLT after transfer.

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