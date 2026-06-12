Supreme Court GST Ruling On Online Gaming In India: Taxation Of Betting, Gambling & Actionable Claims Explained

In a landmark ruling, the Apex Court has upheld GST levy on the entire stake amount paid by players on online gaming platforms in games where such stake or bet money is the prize money.

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Introduction: Landmark GST Judgment on Online Gaming in India

In a landmark ruling, the Apex Court has upheld GST levy on the entire stake amount paid by players on online gaming platforms in games where such stake or bet money is the prize money. In contrast to the long-standing distinction between games of skill and chance, the Court has emphasized that so long as there are stakes involved with the possibility of gain or loss it amounts to betting and gambling for GST purposes even if not under the relevant penal laws.

While the ruling is extensive, the crux of the judgment seems to be the definition of betting and gambling and the characterization of supply by the online gaming platforms, casinos, betting platforms and allied establishments as taxable supplies of actionable claims arising from betting and gambling arrangements. The judgment also strengthens jurisprudence under the Goods and Services Tax (“GST”) regime in India relating to classification of actionable claims, valuation rules, and supply characterization.

Constitutional Validity of GST on Betting and Gambling

The Court also dismissed challenges to the constitutionality of Parliament’s power to levy the said GST by holding inter alia that Article 366(12A) only defines the term "GST" and does not restrict the Parliament to impose a GST on gambling and betting losses. As such, the inclusion of actionable claims as "goods" under Section 2(52) and their taxation under Section 9(1) of the CGST Act does not violate any provisions of the Constitution.

The Court also declined to interfere with the valuation of actionable claims adopted in Rule 31B of the CGST Rules 2017 wherein it is provided that it would be the entire value of the bet or stakes paid into the game, irrespective of what or how it is ultimately redistributed to winners. This has direct implications for GST valuation methodology in India, particularly for online gaming platforms.

Background: GST Litigation on Online Gaming Industry

These matters arose from widespread litigation started by online gaming companies, casino operators, and industry associations challenging show‑cause notices (SCNs) issued by GST authorities. These SCNs said that real‑money online games such as rummy, poker, and fantasy sports constituted “betting and gambling”, attracting GST at 28% on the entire face value of bets. The dispute has become a landmark reference point in India GST litigation and is closely monitored by tax professionals, legal advisors with exposure to India’s online gaming and digital economy sector.

The GST Department relied on Rule 31A(3) and 31B, which mandates that in cases of betting or gambling, the value of supply shall be the total amount staked. Rule 31A(3) says that the value of supply of actionable claim in the form of chance to win in betting or gambling shall be 100% of the face value of the bet or the amount paid into the totalizator. Rule 31B says that the value of supply of online gaming, including supply of actionable claims involved in online money gaming, shall be the total amount payable to or deposited with the supplier by way of money or money’s worth, by or on behalf of the player provided that any amount returned or refunded by the supplier to the player for any reasons whatsoever, including player not using the amount paid or deposited with the supplier for participating in any event, shall not be deductible from the value of supply of online money gaming. Applying this rule, the Department treated all player deposits as taxable consideration, resulting in tax demands running into thousands of crores.

High Court Proceedings and Interim Relief

When the SCNs were challenged, in most cases, multiple High Courts granted interim protection or quashed SCNs, prompting the Revenue to file appeals before the Supreme Court. The companies who were granted interim protection included big ticket companies such as Gameskraft, Dream 11 and Play Games 24x7 Private Limited. The High Courts reasoned that conventionally there was a distinction between games of skill and chance, due to which these games which are games of skill do not attract the provisions of betting or gambling, and that the platform fee was the only consideration for the supply of service by the companies. These proceedings are frequently cited in India’s GST jurisprudence and are relevant for structuring gaming platforms.

2023 Amendments to CGST Act and Rules

In 2023, the Union Government introduced significant amendments to the CGST Act and Rules, including:

Insertion of Section 2(102A) defining “online money gaming”,

Introduction of Rule 31B, prescribing that for online gaming, the value of supply shall be the total amount deposited for gameplay, irrespective of outcome. The Revenue argued that these amendments were clarificatory and therefore applied retrospectively, validating all past tax demands.

These amendments form a critical part of India’s evolving GST framework for online gaming taxation, with implications for regulatory structuring and compliance.

The gaming companies argued that Rule 31A(3) was never intended to apply to online games of skill, and that Rule 31B introduced a new valuation mechanism, making it a substantive amendment incapable of retrospective application. They further argued that retrospective taxation on full face value violated Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Key Issue Before the Supreme Court

Given the conflicting interpretations of Rule 31A, the newly inserted Rule 31B, and the constitutional challenge to the 2023 amendments, the Supreme Court clubbed all connected civil appeals, criminal appeals, writ petitions, and transferred cases including Appeals 4, 7, and 9 to determine inter alia:

the correct classification of online real‑money games, and

the proper valuation mechanism under the GST law

This article focuses on following key legal issue which arose for consideration by the Apex Court:

Whether, in online gaming (including fantasy sports), operators merely facilitate transactions between players or themselves supply actionable claims arising from betting and gambling under GST?

Supreme Court Findings: Supply of Actionable Claims under GST

In one of the most detailed judicial examinations of online gaming taxation in India, the Supreme Court analyzed the concepts of actionable claims, taxable supply, betting and gambling, and GST valuation under the CGST Act.

The Court ultimately held that the above operators engaged in supply of actionable claims and the same was based on the following reasoning:

Actionable claims fall within the definition of “goods” under Section 2(52). Since “supply” under Section 7 is the taxable event and Section 9(1) imposes GST on intra-State supplies of goods or services, actionable claims are taxable where covered by the statute.

An actionable claim involves a beneficial interest in movable property not in the claimant’s possession and recognized by law as enforceable. Such interests may be existing, future, conditional, or contingent.

Parliament expressly included actionable claims within “goods” and preserved the taxability of lottery, betting, and gambling through Schedule III. Courts cannot narrow this legislative choice. The concept of “supply” is intentionally broad and extends beyond traditional sales.

In organized betting and gambling arrangements, participants acquire contingent actionable-claim interests, bringing such transactions within taxable supply. They invest/pay a certain bet or stake which becomes part of a larger pool of prize money within the control of the operator and winning thereof becomes contingent. Thus, all requirements of actionable claim are met out.

Transfer of actionable claims is not a necessary requirement under GST laws, “supply” is the charging event and the same is met out by the structure of these games and platforms.

Further as the taxable event is the supply itself and not the eventual payout, once appropriated toward participation, they form part of the taxable value, regardless of who wins what amount or how its subsequently distributed or refunded.

Stake amounts are integral to participation and bear a direct nexus to the supply and its valuation and therefore there is no arbitrariness in the same being included in consideration/transaction value. Measure adopted for quantification of a levy must be reasonable to the taxable event and may not be identical and the legislature possesses considerable latitude in devising the same.

Where transactions involve actionable claims arising from betting and gambling, they constitute a supply of goods rather than services. Accordingly, service classifications such as SAC 998439 apply only where no staking on uncertain outcomes occurs, while purely facilitative intermediary services may fall under SAC 999692.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the judgment elucidates and cites precedents that the distinction between a game of skill and a game of chance turns on whether success is determined predominantly by the player’s knowledge, judgment, and training, or by random, unpredictable factors. However, it then clarifies that that for GST purposes, this distinction becomes irrelevant once players stake money on uncertain outcomes, because such staking gives rise to actionable claims regardless of whether the underlying game is skill based or chance based. This aspect of the judgment may have the widest impact on future GST litigation involving fantasy sports operators, online gaming platforms, and other businesses that have historically relied on the distinction between games of skill and games of chance.

Conclusion

As emphasized in the judgment itself, the primary question is of legal characterization. The decision undoubtedly negatively impacts online gaming platforms. The tax burden would be passed on to the ultimate participants and they may be discouraged to use the platform as there seems to be a double tax liability on the same pot of winnings, one by way of GST and the other by way of income tax on money earned via betting or gambling.

In tax jurisprudence, developments of law whether through legislature or judicial pronouncements, are always aimed at addressing mischief or closing the loopholes. In the present case, however, parties made a promising case that an entire new levy was being imposed on them without correctly characterizing the nature of their supply. To alleviate the tax burden, the gaming platforms/operators will have to rearrange their structure in a format which justifies their role as the mere intermediary or as a platform that does not fully control the process from entering the gaming pool till distribution of winnings. This restructuring consideration will be closely watched around the GST advisory practice, particularly for online gaming companies.

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