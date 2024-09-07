Master Circular On Submission Of Returns

Certain IRDAI regulations and their corresponding master circulars require insurers and reinsurers, to submit certain returns on a periodical basis. This master circular aims to create a single reference for all such returns to be filed and harmonise the timelines and instructions for filing of these returns into a unified framework.1 It applies to every life insurer, general insurer, health insurer and reinsurers and foreign reinsurance branches transacting reinsurance business in India.
Footnote
1 Circular dated June 14, 2024. F. No. IRDAI/NL/MSTCIR/RT/93/6/2024.
