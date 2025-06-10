The Maharashtra Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2021 was announced by the Environment and Climate Change Department through a Government Resolution dated July 23, 2021, aiming to promote electric mobility across the state.

Background

The Maharashtra Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2021 was announced by the Environment and Climate Change Department through a Government Resolution dated July 23, 2021, aiming to promote electric mobility across the state. The EV policy marked a significant step toward transitioning the state to clean mobility.

The 2021 policy was applicable up to March 31, 2025, after which the Government considered the need for a revised and extended framework to sustain and scale progress. In light of this, the Government has unveiled the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, effective from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. The new policy aims to increase EV penetration, incentivising EV adoption through subsidies, expanding charging infrastructure and meeting the environmental goal of reducing harmful emissions.

Salient features of the Policy

Vision

To establish Maharashtra State as India's leading hub for electric mobility, driving large-scale adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles, enhancing charging infrastructure, and promoting sustainable transportation solutions and innovations that contribute to environmental sustainability, economic growth, and energy security.

Objectives

Accelerate EV Adoption:

Promote EV usage across all vehicle segments through targeted incentives and infrastructure development while strengthening Maharashtra's EV manufacturing ecosystem.

Expand Charging Infrastructure:

Ensure widespread availability of EV charging stations across urban and rural areas to support seamless EV operations.

Focus on High-Impact Vehicle Segments:

Prioritise electrification of high-emission vehicle segments like buses, goods carriers, city utility vehicles, transport fleets, etc., especially in densely populated cities to reduce local air pollution and GHG emissions through zero tailpipe emissions.

Boost EV Adoption:

Encourage EV adoption in passenger, commercial, public transport, and city utility vehicles through category-wise purchase subsidies.

Electrify Public Transport:

Facilitate the shift of public buses, shared mobility, and city utility from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to electric vehicles.

Developing Statewide Charging Network:

Build a strong EV charging network across the state, including rural areas and major highways.

Support EV Manufacturing Ecosystem:

Boost local EV manufacturing, battery production, recycling, and component supply chains with incentives and policy backing.

Encourage R&D and Skill Development:

Foster innovation, research, and skill-building across the EV ecosystem in Maharashtra.

Promote Clean Mobility:

The policy aims to curb vehicular PM 2.5 emissions. It is estimated that the policy will help in reducing approximately 325 tonnes of vehicular PM 2.5 emissions, and approximately 1 million tonnes of GHG emissions from the transport sector in the State by 2030.

Policy Targets

The policy aims for EV penetration and charging infrastructure targets as described in the table below:

Sr. No. Parameters Targets 1. All vehicles 30% of ANVR* 2. e-2W (L1 & L2) 40% of ANVR 3. e-3W (L5M) 40% of ANVR 4. e-3W goods carrier (L5N) 30% of ANVR 5. e-4W cars (M1) 30% of ANVR 6. e-4W Light Goods Carrier (N1) 25% of ANVR 7. e-4W Goods Carrier (N2, N3) 20% of ANVR 8. e-buses (M2, M3) (STU) 40% of the fleet size

[Public buses in the top 6 Urban Agglomerations (UA)] 9. e-buses (M2, M3) (NON-STU) 10% of ANVR 10. Agriculture tractors, and combined harvesters (A) 15% of ANVR 11. A phased transition of government vehicle fleet to EVs. All new vehicles for travel within the city to be EVs. 12. Transition of defined categories of city utility vehicles into EVs for six UAs. (Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Amravati) 50% of new vehicle purchases 13. Electric vehicle adoption by fleet operators and aggregators 50% of fleet composition to be Electric Vehicles 14. Charging infrastructure Charging facility at every 25 km interval along the highways 15. EV ready Government office complexes At least one EV charging facility in every government office parking space

* All New Vehicle Registrations

Policy Intervention

Demand Side Intervention

The Government of Maharashtra is providing fiscal incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across the state. The details about these incentives are outlined in Annexure I .

. Demand incentives are valid for vehicles of such manufacturers of electric vehicles, who are either manufacturing vehicles in the state of Maharashtra or are registered to sell vehicles in the state of Maharashtra.

The incentives are applicable for electric vehicles sold and registered in the state of Maharashtra.

The incentive will be disbursed as a percentage of the ex-factory value of the vehicle.

The incentives will also be applicable on the purchase of electric vehicles that are purchased without transferring ownership of the battery to the end customer.

All EVs sold and registered in Maharashtra during the policy period will be fully exempt from motor vehicle tax.

EVs registered in the state will also be exempt from registration certificate issuance and renewal fees.

Toll Tax Exemption for Passenger Electric Vehicles

The policy will implement a Sustainable Transport Corridor in the form of Mumbai – Pune, and Mumbai – Nagpur connectivity by providing 100% toll exemption for passenger EVs on:

Yashwatrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway (connects Mumbai and Pune) Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (connects Nagpur and Mumbai) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (coastal access, connects Mumbai mainland to Navi Mumbai/JNPT, supporting these corridors)

The Steering Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will decide on phased toll waivers for EVs on other state highways under the Public Works Department.

Charging Infrastructure

The State will develop a robust EV charging network, including fast-charging stations at 25 km intervals along state and national highways through the following:

Existing and new fuel stations on State and National Highways will be required to install at least 1 fast charging station, subject to feasibility, under an MoU with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Similarly, MSRTC bus stations will also have at least 1 fast charger installed, subject to feasibility.

A Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mechanism will be implemented to support the installation of DC fast-charging stations across highways. The details about the mechanism are provided in Annexure II.

All highway charging stations will be clearly marked with visible signage, including optional high-mast signage for better identification.

The Energy Department will establish a State Nodal Agency to implement an Integrated EV Charging Infrastructure Plan, which will categorise stations based on renewable energy use and battery storage capacity.

A pilot project for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration will be undertaken with the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). Based on its results, the necessary guidelines and regulatory frameworks will be notified.

Charging Point Operators (CPOs) are encouraged to adopt Unified Energy Interface (UEI) protocols for seamless integration across platforms.

A single-window online portal will be launched to streamline approvals and permissions for charging infrastructure, integrating services from local bodies and relevant government agencies.

Concessional tariffs for EV charging and battery swapping stations will be applicable as per MERC Order No. 217 of 2024 dated March 28, 2025, or/and any subsequent orders.

Charging Facilities

The policy ensures to apply the amendments in building code and town planning rules released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India (MoHUA) in 2019, for installing EV charging infrastructure in private and commercial buildings. The Urban Development Department will be responsible for appropriate actions, and they can amend the Development control regulations if necessary to follow the guidelines. The following safety standards and measures have been issued:

New residential buildings shall be designed and constructed to ensure that 100% of parking spaces are EV charging ready. New commercial buildings must have at least 50% EV-ready parking. Existing commercial buildings must provide charging at 20% of shared parking. One community EV charger is mandatory in new residential buildings. Existing housing societies can install shared chargers with 50% of member approval. Fire safety norms will be framed in consultation with the State Fire Advisor.

Mumbai–Pune Expressway and Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg will be developed as 'Sustainable Mobility Corridors' with adequate EV and hydrogen vehicle charging infrastructure.

Other national and state highways will also be electrified, and EV charging will be part of all new highway planning. The electrification process will include the deployment of fast-charging stations, battery-swapping facilities, and renewable energy-powered charging hubs, etc.

All new greenfield highways across the state shall have EV charging infrastructure planning as an integral component of highway planning.

Demand Side Interventions

EV battery and EV component manufacturers, including MSMEs, will receive incentives under 'D+' category of mega projects, regardless of the location of the manufacturing unit. The incentives for this shall be applicable from the date of public notification of this policy and shall be disbursed by the Industries Department. The 'Operational Guidelines for Supply Side Incentives' shall be issued by the Industries Department.

EV battery recycling hubs will be promoted in key regions like Mumbai Metropolitan region, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Urban Development Department ('ULBs') will identify drop-off points for used batteries and designate land near existing waste sites for battery segregation and disposal. Collaboration with existing recyclers will be encouraged.

Research and Development

At least 3 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) will be set up in cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune to focus on R&D in EVs, charging infrastructure, and hydrogen technologies.

INR 15 crores 'CM EV R&D Grant' will be created to support research and development activities.

Prioritise targeted R&D efforts in the following domains:

Advanced Battery Technologies : Develop alternate chemistry cells such as Sodium-Ion to reduce lithium dependence. Domestic EV Components : Promote indigenisation of power electronics and EVSE to strengthen local manufacturing. Battery Recycling : Develop efficient recycling technologies to support a circular EV economy. Permanent Magnet-Free Motors : Development of motors that reduce dependency on rare earth materials and enhance cost-effectiveness. Bi-Directional Charging & V2G : Advancing Vehicle-to-Grid and bi-directional charging solutions for grid support. Green Hydrogen from Biomass : Support biomass-based hydrogen production for cleaner transportation.



Skills and Talent Development

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education ('MSBTE') will launch industry-aligned courses on EV design, battery tech, charging infrastructure, power electronics, and energy management, with regular curriculum updates and incentives for institutions.

A certification framework and reskilling programs will be introduced for ICE vehicle workforce, with integration on the Mahaswayam portal.

Other Key Aspects of the Policy

The Transport Department will set up Automated Testing Stations (ATS) to conduct standardised safety tests, including battery thermal runaway assessments.

A digital battery passport will be introduced to monitor manufacturing details, health status, usage history, and end-of-life diagnostics.

All ULBs are encouraged to join the PM e-Drive scheme. Cities like Mumbai and Pune must utilise the PM e-Drive benefits before claiming subsidy under this policy.

Incentives under this policy will be provided in addition to the PM e-Drive scheme benefits.

Basic demand incentives will be routed through vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and passed directly to consumers at the time of purchase.

Incentives will be disbursed via an online portal to ensure timely payments and transparency.

The State will run EV awareness programs covering EV safety, benefits, total cost of ownership, and charging infrastructure.

Policy Implementation Mechanism

A Steering Committee has been constituted to oversee and guide the implementation of the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, 2025.

The Committee will monitor policy progress, resolve implementation challenges, recommend amendments as needed, and promote emerging technologies such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Sub-committees or task forces may be formed for priority areas.

A dedicated Maharashtra State EV Cell will support the Steering Committee in its functions.

Annexure I: Demand Incentives for EVs

Sr. No. Vehicle Type Incentives (as % of ex-factory cost)1 Number of vehicles to be incentivised Maximum Incentive per vehicle (INR) 1 e-2W (L1 & L2) 10 1,00,000 10,000 2 e-3W (L5M) 10 15,000 30,000 3 e-3W goods carrier (L5N) 15 10,000 30,000 4 e-4W cars (M1) (non-transport vehicle) 10 10,000 1,50,000 5 e-4W cars (M1) (Transport vehicle) 15 25,000 2,00,000 6 e-4W Light Goods Carrier (N1) 15 10,000 1,00,000 7 e-buses (M3, M4) (STU) 10 1,500 20,00,000 8 e-buses (M3, M4) (non-STU) 10 1,500 20,00,000 9 e-4W goods carrier (N2, N3) 15 1,000 20,00,000 10 e-Agricultural Tractors and combined harvesters (A) 15 1,000 1,50,000

Annexure- II Charging Infrastructure Incentives

Sr. No. Charging Level Power Range Funding (in %)2 Upper limit of incentives per PCS/SPCS (in INR) Maximum Numbers of PCS/SPCS to be incentivized** 1. DC Charging Protocol for e 4W, Buses and Trucks

(A charging station must have a minimum of 4 charging points installed) DC 50 kW to 250 kW Up to 15% 5 Lakhs 1,000 2. DC High Power for e-Bus and Trucks Charging Station (A charging station must have a minimum of 2 charging points installed) DC High Power (250 to > 500 kW) Up to 15% 10 Lakhs 500

Footnotes

1. Cost of charging station only (does not include land and any ancillary cost to set up charging station)

2. Cost of charging station only (does not include land and any ancillary cost to set up charging station)

