Due Date For Filing ITR For AY 2025-26 Extended From July 31, 2025 To September 15, 2025

CBDT through press release dated 27th May, 2025 extends the due date of furnishing tax return, under section 139(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (‘the Act'), from July 31, 2025 to September 15, 2025.

The original due date (i.e., July 31, 2025) has been extended to September 15, 2025 only for AY 2025-26. The extension has been made on account of extensive structural and content revisions in the tax returns notified earlier by the CBDT for AY 2025-26.

Further, as per the press release, such revisions are aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency and enabling correct reporting by taxpayers who are required to file their tax returns on or before July 31, 2025.

As the changes required additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the tax utilities, therefore, with the intent of providing a smooth and convenient return filing experience to the taxpayers, the CBDT decides to extend the due of filing return for AY 2025-26 from July 31, 2025 to September 15, 2025.

For detail, please refer CBDT Press Release dated 27th May, 2025

