AK & Partners Annual Soiree 2025 | Fireside Chat: BFSI & Fintech Outlook For 2026 (Video)

In this exclusive Fireside Chat, Mr. Anuroop Omkar, Founding Partner at AK & Partners, and Mr. Amol Dethe, Editor at ETBFSI, share their expert perspectives on the BFSI and Fintech Outlook for 2026.

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

Article Insights

AK & Partners’s articles from AK & Partners are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries AK & Partners are most popular: within Employment and HR, Intellectual Property and Insurance topic(s)

self

Relive the insightful conversation from the AK & Partners Annual Soiree 2025!

In this exclusive Fireside Chat, Mr. Anuroop Omkar, Founding Partner at AK & Partners, and Mr. Amol Dethe, Editor at ETBFSI, share their expert perspectives on the BFSI and Fintech Outlook for 2026.

Key highlights from the discussion:

✅ Major trends shaping Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

✅ How Fintech is driving innovation and transforming customer experience

✅ Regulatory challenges and opportunities in the coming year

✅ Predictions for the financial ecosystem in 2026

If you're a finance professional, tech enthusiast, or industry leader, this conversation is packed with insights you won't want to miss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.