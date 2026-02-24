Global Trends In Tech Lending And Lessons For India I Digital Lending Roundtable India 2021 (Video)

Anuroop Omkar’s articles from AK & Partners are most popular:
- in India
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
AK & Partners are most popular:
- within Employment and HR, Intellectual Property and Insurance topic(s)
AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.
Panelists –
1. Mr. Artem Andreev, Country Manager, Digital Finance International
2. Mr. Milan Dolansky, Head of Online, Home Credit India
3. Ms. Ilica Chauhan, Vice President, PC Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
Moderator - Mr. Anuroop Omkar, Partner at AK and Partners
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]