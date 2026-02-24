ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Global Trends In Tech Lending And Lessons For India I Digital Lending Roundtable India 2021 (Video)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.
India Finance and Banking
Panelists –

1. Mr. Artem Andreev, Country Manager, Digital Finance International

2. Mr. Milan Dolansky, Head of Online, Home Credit India

3. Ms. Ilica Chauhan, Vice President, PC Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Moderator - Mr. Anuroop Omkar, Partner at AK and Partners

