Global Trends In Tech Lending And Lessons For India I Digital Lending Roundtable India 2021 (Video)

AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.

Article Insights

Anuroop Omkar’s articles from AK & Partners are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries AK & Partners are most popular: within Employment and HR, Intellectual Property and Insurance topic(s)

AK and Partners organized a Digital Lending Roundtable with speakers from across the globe on April 30, 2021.

Panelists –

1. Mr. Artem Andreev, Country Manager, Digital Finance International

2. Mr. Milan Dolansky, Head of Online, Home Credit India

3. Ms. Ilica Chauhan, Vice President, PC Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Moderator - Mr. Anuroop Omkar, Partner at AK and Partners

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.