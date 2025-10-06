ARTICLE
6 October 2025

26 Ind AS 2025 Amendments: Supplier Finance, Liability Shifts & Global Tax Rules (Podcast)

In this Lexpresso special, we decode the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Second Amendment Rules, 2025—a major shift for CFOs and finance leaders.
Episode Description

In this Lexpresso special, we decode the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Second Amendment Rules, 2025—a major shift for CFOs and finance leaders. The updates tighten liability classification rules, mandate explicit disclosure of Supplier Finance Arrangements (SFAs) like reverse factoring, and introduce guidance on the OECD Pillar Two global minimum tax. With stricter reporting requirements and hidden leverage risks under the scanner, companies must urgently reassess compliance, covenants, and reporting systems ahead of the 2025–26 cycle.

Your 9-minute guide to India's biggest accounting shake-up in years—aligned with IFRS, but tailored for CFOs.

