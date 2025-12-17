Launch Of Employees' Enrollment Scheme (EES) 2025 Through EPFO

The Ministry of Labor and Employment has launched the ‘Employees' Enrollment Scheme (EES) 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at expanding the reach of social security benefits...

The Ministry of Labor and Employment has launched the ‘Employees' Enrollment Scheme (EES) 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at expanding the reach of social security benefits under the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). This follows the successful enrollment drive conducted in 2017 for employees left out between 2009 and 2016.

This scheme will be operational from 1 November 2025 to 30 April 2026

Objective of the Scheme

Encourage employers to voluntarily declare and enroll eligible employees who were previously left out of the EPF system.

Boost social security enrollment among workers who joined employment between 1 July 2017 and 31 October 2025 July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, but not registered under the EPF.

Enable employers to regularize past non-compliances with minimal additional financial burden.

Key features of the scheme

Eligibility

Employers can enroll all eligible employees who joined their establishment between 1 July 2017 and 31 October 2025 provided they are alive and employed on the date of declaration but were not enrolled in EPF scheme earlier.

The scheme applies to both existing and newly registered employers under the EPF Act.

Waiver of the employees contribution

The employee's share of provident fund contributions for the past period (from 1 July 2017 and 31 October 2025) will be waived, provided they were not deducted from wages.

Employers must pay only their own contribution for the said period, along with interest.

Reduced penalty

A nominal penal damage of ₹100 (one-time) will be charged, representing a substantial relaxation from standard penalties for delayed compliance.

Universal participation

All establishments are eligible, even if they are under inquiry as per: Section 7A of the EPF Act, Paragraph 26B of the EPF Scheme, or Paragraph 8 of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995.



Protection for past employees

No suo motu compliance action will be initiated by EPFO against employers who avail this scheme for employees who have already left the organization before the date of declaration.

Integration with PM-Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana

Employers registering under EES 2025 or declaring new employees will also be eligible for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri-Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PMVBRY), subject to its terms and conditions.

Simplified online process

Declarations can be made through a dedicated EPFO online facility.

Employers must provide employee details, link them to the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR), and pay the Rs100 penalty online.

Impact and benefits

Broader social security coverage for previously unenrolled employees.

Simplified compliance at nominal cost for employers.

Promotion of voluntary compliance and transparency.

Strengthened digital record-keeping and audit trail under the EPFO system.

Our Comments The Employees' Enrollment Scheme 2025 marks a progressive step in extending India's social security network. Through simplified compliance, financial relief, and end-to-end digital processes, the scheme benefits both employers and employees advancing the goal of formalizing the workforce and ensuring inclusive protection under the EPFO framework.

