Thailand Adjusts Income Tax Exemption For Severance Pay

On July 17, 2024, Thailand issued the Ministerial Regulation under the Revenue Code regarding Revenue Tax No. 394 (B.E. 2567) to increase the personal income tax exemption amount on severance pay for terminated employees.

Under this ministerial regulation, terminated employees are exempt from personal income tax on their severance pay up to a severance pay amount equivalent to their last 400 days' wages, capped at THB 600,000. This tax exemption does not apply to severance pay relating to retirement or the expiration of a fixed-term employment agreement.

Previously, this exemption, which has been in effect since 1998, only applied to an amount equivalent to their last 300 days' wages, capped at THB 300,000. This aligned with the maximum severance pay rate specified in the Labour Protection Act B.E. 2541 (LPA). However, when the LPA was amended in 2019, the maximum severance pay rate was increased from a rate equal to employees' last 300 days' wages for those who have worked for 10 years or more, to a rate equal to employees' last 400 days' wages for those who have worked for 20 years or more. The recent ministerial regulation was enacted accordingly to align with the updated severance pay rate and account for Thailand's rising inflation rate.

The new exemption rate applies to assessable income received from January 1, 2023, onward. For any excess severance pay withheld in 2023 and filed in 2024, individuals may request a tax refund from the Revenue Department, according to Revenue Department clarification. This should be done according to the applicable procedure within three years of the income tax return filing deadline.

