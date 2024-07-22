QR Code Entry Program Opening For Permanent Residents

At a Glance

Effective immediately, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR permanent residents can use a QR code to enter each region instead of presenting physical documents, as previously required.

This new feature allows Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR residents to enter each region faster and with fewer physical documents.

This QR code feature is likely to be extended to non-permanent residents of Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR in its next phase.

The situation

A closer look

Technology used. The QR code captures fingerprints and facial features to be used during the entry check.

The QR code captures fingerprints and facial features to be used during the entry check. Obtaining QR code. Macau SAR residents. Macau SAR residents can download the application and access their Macao One Account to generate a QR code under the 'My border crossing' section. Processing takes approximately three hours. Hong Kong SAR residents. Hong Kong residents age 11 or above who hold a valid Hong Kong SAR permanent identity card or Hong Kong SAR identity card containing '*', '***' or 'R' symbol, and who are registered to use the Automated Immigration Clearance Service in Macau SAR can download the "Contactless e-Channel" mobile application and obtain the QR code.



Background

This new feature is a further step in digitalizing immigration processes in the regions.

Recent digitalization efforts in Macau SAR. In 2023, Macau SAR introduced a digital identification feature that allowed residents to verify their identity at borders between Zhuhai, Mainland China and Macau SAR.

In 2023, Macau SAR introduced a digital identification feature that allowed residents to verify their identity at borders between Zhuhai, Mainland China and Macau SAR. Recent digitalization efforts in Hong Kong SAR. In Hong Kong SAR, the most notable recent development on digitalization was the introduction of the e-Visa in December 2021 (prior to that, visas were issued as stickers to be affixed to applicants' travel documents). Following this digitalization effort, the Immigration Department likewise expanded the e-filing system to cover many categories of applications.

Impact

Hong Kong SAR has historically been a significant source of tourists for Macau SAR.

This new feature allows Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR residents to enter each region faster with fewer physical documents and streamlined immigration services.

Looking ahead

This QR code feature is likely to be extended to non-permanent residents of Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR in its next phase. We will report related developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.