When Arbitration Meets Insolvency: Are Hong Kong Courts Rebalancing The Framework In Cross-Border Cases?

As cross-border transactions rise and insolvency risks increase, Hong Kong courts are refining how arbitration agreements interact with winding-up petitions. Recent decisions reveal an important trend: strong support for arbitration in domestic insolvency disputes, but a more pragmatic, jurisdiction-specific approach when foreign insolvency regimes are involved.

For creditors, debtors and insolvency practitioners, the message is clear: arbitration clauses help – but they are not absolute shields.

Re Simplicity: Arbitration Clause Prevails, But Not a Complete Defence

The starting point remains Re Guy Lam Kwok Hung (2023) 26 HKCFAR 119 , where the Court of Final Appeal held that Hong Kong courts will generally give effect to exclusive jurisdiction clauses, unless strong countervailing factors exist.

We explored this principle in detail in our previous article, Court of Appeal Extends Re Guy Kwok-hung Lam to arbitrable cross-claims – Hauzen LLP, where we discussed how Re Guy applies to arbitrable cross-claims.

Building on that foundation, the Court of Appeal in Re Simplicity & Vogue Retailing (HK) Co Ltd [2024] HKCA 299 confirmed that:

an arbitration clause creates a presumption in favor of arbitration;

a winding-up petition may be stayed or dismissed unless there is clear creditor prejudice or a defence that is "obviously frivolous or an abuse of process"; and

the court maintains a multi-factorial discretion, including whether the debtor shows a genuine intention to arbitrate.

Key Point: Hong Kong courts remain pro-arbitration, but arbitration agreements cannot oust Hong Kong's statutory insolvency jurisdiction. The courts continue to scrutinize attempts to invoke arbitration as a delay tactic. Whether a petition is stayed will turn on the particular facts, including the merits of the dispute and the timing and manner in which arbitration is invoked.

Hyalroute: Raising the Stakes in Cross-Border Disputes

Hyalroute Communication Group Limited v ICBC (Asia) Ltd [2025] HKCFI 2417 added a cross-border layer. Here, the Court faced a different scenario – a creditor's winding up petition in the Cayman Islands against a company whose financing agreements contained a Hong Kong arbitration clause.

The debtor argued that the foreign petition breached the arbitration agreement and sought an anti-suit injunction in Hong Kong. The Court rejected this argument, holding that:

Cayman law treats winding-up as a threshold inquiry, not a final resolution of the debt; and

The petition did not breach the arbitration clause, as it did not finally determine the merits of the dispute.

Key Point: While Hong Kong courts are still arbitration-friendly, they will not override the realities of foreign insolvency frameworks. An arbitration clause may protect against local petitions, but not necessarily foreign actions rooted in different legal concepts. The court's analysis is now more nuanced, factoring in how foreign law treats insolvency.

X v Y: Clarifying the Limits of Arbitration in Insolvency

The recent X v Y [2025] HKCFI 4796 provides further guidance on how Hong Kong courts approach arbitration clauses in cross-border insolvency proceedings. The Court confirmed a key principle: not all aspects of an insolvency petition fall within the scope of an arbitration agreement. In particular, the appointment of provisional liquidators remains a statutory, court-supervised remedy that cannot be delegated to arbitration. We will release a detailed analysis of this judgment in a separate article.

Practical Consideration: What Creditors and Debtors Need to Know

Hong Kong courts now apply a nuanced, fact-sensitive framework when insolvency intersects with arbitration. Parties should pay attention to:

The "multi-factorial" approach: The court weighs the bona fides of disputes, creditor prejudice, genuine intention to arbitrate and the precise scope and language of the arbitration clause.

The court weighs the bona fides of disputes, creditor prejudice, genuine intention to arbitrate and the precise scope and language of the arbitration clause. Foreign legal frameworks: Arbitration may not prevail where foreign jurisdictions treat winding-up as non-final or administrative.

Arbitration may not prevail where foreign jurisdictions treat winding-up as non-final or administrative. No 'silver bullet': Arbitration clauses are not absolute safe harbors against winding-up.

Arbitration clauses are not absolute safe harbors against winding-up. Scope limits: Following X v Y, anti-suit relief will not restrain all forms of statutory insolvency proceedings, especially those (like provisional liquidation) that are outside the arbitral tribunal's powers.

Hong Kong adopts a pro-arbitration but insolvency-conscious approach. Cross-border structures and foreign insolvency laws significantly influence outcomes.

