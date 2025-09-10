ARTICLE
10 September 2025

Industry Insight Report On Electricity-Free Passive Radiative Cooling Technologies

KP
KPMG

Contributor

KPMG logo

KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. Working collaboratively across all these offices, KPMG China can deploy experienced professionals efficiently, wherever our client is located.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organisation or to one or more member firms collectively.

Explore Firm Details
Cooling has become a vital component in modern society for coping with heat, maintaining quality of life, and ensuring the safe storage and transportation of goods
Hong Kong Energy and Natural Resources
KPMG &nbsp

Cooling has become a vital component in modern society for coping with heat, maintaining quality of life, and ensuring the safe storage and transportation of goods. According to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), global demand for space cooling in buildings has more than tripled since 2000 and is expected to maintain high growth over the next 30 years. Accelerated urbanisation, more frequent extreme weather events, and rising living standards have made cooling one of the fastest-growing energy consumption sectors in emerging economies. Especially under the impact of global warming, cooling is no longer merely a 'comfort' service — it now serves critical social functions related to health, food security, and climate resilience.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of KPMG &nbsp
KPMG  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More