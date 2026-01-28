Chinese Mainland Banking Survey 2025 Summary

This is the 19th annual China Banking Survey released by KPMG. Launched in the 11th Five-Year Plan period, this series has witnessed China's economy transition from high-speed to high-quality development...

This is the 19th annual China Banking Survey released by KPMG. Launched in the 11th Five-Year Plan period, this series has witnessed China's economy transition from high-speed to high-quality development, and has presented a vivid view of the country's banking sector in these changing times from KPMG's perspective. This year's report is structured similarly to previous versions. The first part mainly consists of four sections: macroeconomic and financial analysis, industry developments and trends, strategic insights, and interpretation of regulatory policies. We have added a section to the industry analysis section to show comparisons with major developed economies such as the United States, the European Union, and Japan, with the aim of helping the industry understand the direction of the domestic and international environment and policies. The second section, “Financial Summary of 150 Commercial Banks,” presents a straightforward overview of the operating results of different types of banks, providing valuable information and references for industry players.

