Hong Kong's New Mandatory Reporting Of Child Abuse Ordinance Takes Effect In 2026

The Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance (Cap. 650) marks a major development in Hong Kong's child‑protection landscape. Gazetted in July 2024 and scheduled to come into force today, 20 January 2026, the Ordinance reflects the SAR Government's commitment to strengthening early identification and intervention in cases of serious child abuse. This new legal framework is especially relevant to parents navigating divorce, care and control disputes, and broader children law matters, where the welfare of children is always the paramount consideration.

Under the Ordinance, twenty-five categories of specified professionals from the social welfare, education and healthcare sectors must report suspected serious child abuse when they have reasonable grounds to believe a child is suffering or at real risk of suffering serious harm. A child is defined as anyone under the age of eighteen. These reporting obligations create a wide and robust protective net across schools, hospitals, clinics, and social service settings, helping ensure that vulnerable children are identified more quickly and their safety secured.

The penalties for failing to make a mandatory report are significant at a Level 5 fine, currently HK$50,000, and/or up to three months' imprisonment. This signals how seriously Hong Kong now regards the duty to report, and it also means parents should expect professionals working with their children to be more alert to potential signs of harm during medical visits, school interactions, or counselling sessions. For families dealing with separation or co‑parenting conflict, this heightened vigilance can provide reassurance that any genuine risk to children will be addressed promptly.

At the same time, the Ordinance includes important safeguards. Section 4(2) sets out circumstances in which reporting is not required, such as when the harm results solely from an accident, is self‑inflicted by the child, is caused by another child (excluding sexual conduct), or has already been reported. These exceptions help prevent unnecessary or duplicate reporting and are particularly important in the context of contentious divorce proceedings, where allegations can sometimes arise from misunderstanding, overreaction, or emotional conflict. The inclusion of these safeguards reduces the risk of the Ordinance being inadvertently or of course, intentionally, weaponised during custody disputes.

To encourage timely reporting, the law provides strong protections for specified professionals. Their identities must not be disclosed, and they are protected from civil or criminal liability merely for making a report. These protections are intended to promote a professional culture where safeguarding concerns can be raised confidently, without fear of personal repercussions.

In preparation for the commencement of the new law, the Government has invested in extensive public and professional education. This includes a city‑wide Child Protection Campaign, the publication of the official Guide for Mandated Reporters, and the creation of a dedicated electronic reporting platform developed by the Social Welfare Department in cooperation with the Hong Kong Police Force. These

systems are designed to streamline reporting, improve inter‑agency communication, and ensure frontline workers can quickly assess and escalate concerns.

Whether in the context of negotiating custody arrangements, addressing behavioural concerns, or dealing with allegations of neglect or harm, the new mandatory reporting regime will play an increasing role in how children's welfare issues are handled in family law matters across Hong Kong. The Ordinance reinforces the principle that the best interests of the child come first, while also acknowledging the need for proportionality and fairness.

Professional advice from an experienced Hong Kong lawyer can help you navigate both the legal implications and practical steps to protect your child's wellbeing. Further, as an employer or professional you must be ready to implement these reports. Professional advice on how to navigate these changes can also be sought. The Guide and other resources can be found here https://www.childprotectiontraining.hk/resource-corner.

