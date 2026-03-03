ARTICLE
3 March 2026

Myanmar Bans Electronic Smoking Devices

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
On February 18, 2026, Myanmar's Ministry of Health issued Order No. 8/2026 announcing the prohibition of electronic smoking devices and related products under the Essential Supplies...
Myanmar Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Yuwadee Thean-Ngarm,Aye Thuzar Hlaing,Khin Yadanar Htay
+2 Authors
On February 18, 2026, Myanmar's Ministry of Health issued Order No. 8/2026 announcing the prohibition of electronic smoking devices and related products under the Essential Supplies and Services Law 2012, thus outlawing their use, storage, and trade.

The ban covers e‑cigarettes, heated tobacco products, electronic shisha, and all related components and accessories, including devices, parts, batteries, chargers, and flavored liquids (regardless of nicotine content).

Prohibited activities include importing, exporting, selling, distributing, possessing, storing, transporting, and using these products, with immediate effect.

Regulatory Compliance

Businesses and individuals should promptly review their inventories, operations, and commercial arrangements to ensure compliance. Affected products should be withdrawn from the market, and relevant licensing, registration, and reporting obligations should be reviewed. Companies are also advised to update internal compliance procedures and coordinate with relevant authorities as necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yuwadee Thean-Ngarm
Yuwadee Thean-Ngarm
Photo of Aye Thuzar Hlaing
Aye Thuzar Hlaing
Photo of Khin Myo Myo Aye
Khin Myo Myo Aye
Photo of Khin Yadanar Htay
Khin Yadanar Htay
Photo of Sann Lin Kyaw
Sann Lin Kyaw
