Myanmar Bans Electronic Smoking Devices

On February 18, 2026, Myanmar's Ministry of Health issued Order No. 8/2026 announcing the prohibition of electronic smoking devices and related products under the Essential Supplies and Services Law 2012, thus outlawing their use, storage, and trade.

The ban covers e‑cigarettes, heated tobacco products, electronic shisha, and all related components and accessories, including devices, parts, batteries, chargers, and flavored liquids (regardless of nicotine content).

Prohibited activities include importing, exporting, selling, distributing, possessing, storing, transporting, and using these products, with immediate effect.

Regulatory Compliance

Businesses and individuals should promptly review their inventories, operations, and commercial arrangements to ensure compliance. Affected products should be withdrawn from the market, and relevant licensing, registration, and reporting obligations should be reviewed. Companies are also advised to update internal compliance procedures and coordinate with relevant authorities as necessary.

