Experts from Tilleke & Gibbins have provided updates for the latest edition of The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam, published by Pharma Boardroom. This comprehensive guide to the legal framework regulating the healthcare and life sciences industries in Thailand was authored by by the Hanoi-based team of Hien Thi Thu Vu, head of regulatory affairs for Vietnam, and Mai Thi Le, regulatory affairs consultant, the handbook is a must-read for healthcare and life sciences companies that are interested in the Vietnam market.

The guide includes eight sections on various important aspects of local regulations:

Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Overview Preclinical & Clinical Trial Requirements Marketing, Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling, and Advertising Traditional Medicines and Over-the-Counter Products Product Liability Patents and Trademarks Regulatory Reforms Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases

Tilleke & Gibbins has also authored The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand, which was updated at the same time as the Thailand guide.

The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam, like all of the country guides from Pharma Boardroom, is available for purchase on the Pharma Boardroom website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.