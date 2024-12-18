ARTICLE
18 December 2024

The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam

Tilleke & Gibbins

Experts from Tilleke & Gibbins have provided updates for the latest edition of The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam, published by Pharma Boardroom.
Vietnam Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Hien Thi Thu Vu and Mai Thi Le
Experts from Tilleke & Gibbins have provided updates for the latest edition of The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam, published by Pharma Boardroom. This comprehensive guide to the legal framework regulating the healthcare and life sciences industries in Thailand was authored by by the Hanoi-based team of Hien Thi Thu Vu, head of regulatory affairs for Vietnam, and Mai Thi Le, regulatory affairs consultant, the handbook is a must-read for healthcare and life sciences companies that are interested in the Vietnam market.

The guide includes eight sections on various important aspects of local regulations:

  1. Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Overview
  2. Preclinical & Clinical Trial Requirements
  3. Marketing, Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling, and Advertising
  4. Traditional Medicines and Over-the-Counter Products
  5. Product Liability
  6. Patents and Trademarks
  7. Regulatory Reforms
  8. Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases

Tilleke & Gibbins has also authored The Pharma Legal Handbook: Thailand, which was updated at the same time as the Thailand guide.

The Pharma Legal Handbook: Vietnam, like all of the country guides from Pharma Boardroom, is available for purchase on the Pharma Boardroom website.

