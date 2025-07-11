Vietnam Updates Regulations On Cosmetic Notification

On July 3, 2025, Vietnam's Ministry of Health (MOH) issued Circular No. 34/2025/TT-BYT amending some articles of Circular No. 06/2011/TT-BYT on the management of cosmetics products (Circular 34), which provides the current regulations on the product notification process for cosmetics (cosmetic notification). Circular 34 will come into effect on August 18, 2025.

Changes to Cosmetic Notification

Some of the key stipulations of Circular 34 are outlined below.

Addition of submission route for notification

Circular 34 officially adds online submission via the National Public Service Portal as an accepted type of cosmetic notification, in addition to direct submission and submission via post.

Clearer regulations on preparing cosmetic notification form

Circular 34 provides clarification on the signing requirements for cosmetic notification forms. For online submissions, both e-signatures and digital signatures are accepted. For offline submissions, the circular explicitly states that stamped/generated signatures are not acceptable.

There are no substantive changes to existing requirements regarding grouping of products in a single declaration, ingredient listing, or language used in the notification form. Circular 34 only introduces formatting adjustments to these provisions.

Updated administrative procedures

Circular 34 updates requirements on digital procedures and authentication for online submission with references to new government decrees. In addition, processing timelines for cosmetic notification are further clarified, in particular, five working days for feedback on incomplete dossiers and five working days for approval after receiving complete supplemental dossiers.

Revised requirements for import of samples for testing and research

An updated Appendix 14-MP form is introduced with Circular 34, in which the receiving authority is updated from the Drug Administration of Vietnam to the specialized health agency under the provincial People's Committee. Both online and direct submission of the request are allowed. The approval timeline is three working days from the date of reviewing the request.

Transition clause

Notifications submitted before Circular 34 takes effect (August 18, 2025) can be processed under either the current regulations or under the regulations of the new circular after its effective date, whichever is more convenient and simplifies procedures for the submitting party.

Outlook

Circular 34 will impact companies manufacturing and trading in cosmetics in Vietnam. These companies are advised to review the new regulations thoroughly to ensure timely compliance with the amended provisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.