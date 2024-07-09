Health Experiment (Part II): How To Improve Your Vitamin D Levels When You Live At The Equator

Here is where I am coming from: I am regularly checking my blood values, for many years.

founded his firm's strategic Asian branch office in Singapore, which has become a major hub for IP matters in Asia. Martin Schweiger has his own blog, IP Lawyer Tools, that produces materials in helping to guide bright young people through the mine fields that the intellectual property (IP) profession has. It shows you specific solutions that can save you time and increase your productivity.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Here is where I am coming from: I am regularly checking my blood values, for many years.

Usually, everything is in good order, or at least the measurement values are tolerable.

My latest annual check-up back in December 2023 revealed some changes, though. My blood values deteriorated after I had knee surgery after an accident: I stumbled in an unexpected water puddle in our staircase, and I ruptured my left quadriceps tendon. That accident left some traces in my general health. Not only was I literally set back to zero with my weights lifting results. I had to cancel my participation at the World Championship 2023. That was followed by a forced almost-no-walking period of 4 months. And this immobile lifestyle messed up my blood measurements. The story about that and about the healing that followed from December 2023 onwards will follow in another article once I am happy with the results.

My Vitamin D Levels Were Bad

During the 7-months long period since December 2023 until July 2024 I went through several blood tests, and I thought that I could try to improve my low Vitamin D levels.

I first tried to improve them by walking under the mid-day equator sun in Singapore. I thought that I could catch two birds with one stone: increase my daily walking distance and catch some UVB radiation.

The result was very clear: that does not work. Walking under the mid-day equator sun in Singapore does not significantly improve your Vitamin D levels. You can read up on my earlier experiment here: https://ip-lawyer-tools.com/health-experiment-does-a-daily-45-minutes-walk-under-the-full-equator-sun-change-your-vitamin-d-level/

Eating fatty fish is also not a viable solution, simply because you cannot eat so much fish: we are talking about 1.5 to 3kg of salmon or better more, per day!

This is why I switched to taking Vitamin D supplements, plus walking every day for 45 minutes under the equator sun.

Side information: I am also taking Magnesium and Vitamin K2 supplements, in order to prevent negative side effects of taking high doses of Vitamin D supplement.

Here Comes The Second Part of the Experiment

So I set up a program for doing so: I took 22,000 IUs of Vitamin D per day. Yes, you read right: 22,000 IUs per day. And I continued to walk every day at about 12:30, for about 45 minutes, without a hat, with naked arms and legs, wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

I did this for three (3) weeks, from 24 April 2024 until 14 May 2024. And after these 21 days, I measured my Vitamin D levels. They went up a lot, from 27 ng/ml to 76 ng/mL.

After seeing that success, I have reduced the intake of Vitamin D from 22,000 IUs per day to 14,000 IUs per day. I did this for about another two (2) months, from 14 May 2024 until 07 July 2024. And after these 7 weeks, I measured my Vitamin D levels again. They still went up, from 76 ng/ml to 88 ng/mL. Not bad.

Here are the individual measurement results:

And I have put a little graph together, for the more sophisticated reader:

Plan for the Coming Future

As I have achieved my goal to bring my Vitamin D levels into the higher areas of the "sufficient" region of 30-100 ng/ml Vitamin D in my blood, I am now switching to a lower dosage of Vitamin D of only 5,000 IU/day. My next measurement will be in around 6 months from now, in December 2024.

Conclusion

Walking outside to sufficiently increase your Vitamin D levels is not a viable solution. The same applies to eating fatty fish.

This is why I have started to take a Vitamin D-3 supplement, and I have taken up to 22,000 IUs per day. It was important to support that massive intake of Vitamin D by frequent measurements.

Once I saw the positive results of my efforts, I have adapted the intake of Vitamin D supplements accordingly.

I will report about the further result of my ongoing efforts in about 6 months' time.

IP Lawyer Tools by Martin Schweiger

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.