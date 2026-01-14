A Review Of 2025: Guernsey's Property Market

After a period of relative restraint (certainly when compared to the exceptional post-Covid activity), Guernsey's property market showed greater activity in 2025 (if not greater values being achieved).

After a period of relative restraint (certainly when compared to the exceptional post-Covid activity), Guernsey's property market showed greater activity in 2025 (if not greater values being achieved).

Transactional activity rose compared with the previous two years, signaling renewed engagement from both buyers and sellers - both on island and from those making the move to Guernsey.

Let's turn to the figures1:

Property transactions

2025 saw nearly a billion pounds of property conveyed, with some £811m worth of property changing hands in the year (this is the third highest total value since 2000). This total is some £158m higher than the previous year (which was itself some £100m higher than the year before that).

Alongside the high value of property changing hands, the number of transactions increased on last year. There were a total of 923 arms' length transactions completed (over 200 more than 2024), with the local and open markets accounting for 848 and 75 of these transactions, respectively.

The open market saw an uptick activity, as transaction numbers have continued a year-on-year increase. Notwithstanding the greater activity, the median average2 house price on the open market decreased by 12.2%.

Local market

Looking at the local market, the median average:

house price stood at £639,795 for the year. This represents a decrease of 3% on the previous year, and follows a pattern of modest increases and decreases in recent years; and

apartment/flat price stood at £353,438 for the year, seeing an increase of 5% against the 2024 median average.

Open market

Turning to the open market, the median average:

house price stood at £1,625,813 for the year. This represents an decrease of 12.2% on the previous year; and

apartment/flat price stood at £1,401,563 for the year, compared to a higher figure of £1,706,250 achieved in the previous year.

Lending

A total of £450,999,082 was lent against Guernsey property in 2025. This is a little over £100m more than the previous year. The total value sits toward the higher end of those recorded since 2000, and the number of actual lending transactions sits at the lower end – we have observed the pattern of fewer bonds for higher amounts over the last few years.

Lloyds Bank International remained the island's most active lender, with a total of £110,928,214 being lent across 258 transactions.

The island's top-three lenders were high-street banks, Lloyds, RBSI (NatWest International) and HSBC which accounted for just over 60% of activity.

Butterfield Bank and Investec Bank were the fourth and fifth most active lenders and the most active of the private banks in local secured lending.

Jason Green, Senior Partner and head of Collas Crill's Guernsey Real Estate team said: 'It is pleasing to see, overall, a much better year of transactional activity on both the local and open markets. As we head into 2026, let's hope it continues.'

Footnotes

1. Supplied by Unusualities of Guernsey

2. The 'median average' is the average of each of the 12 months' median house prices

