In the evening of 25th March 2020, the Dubai DED directed all private sector companies and commercial establishments to implement remote working for a minimum of 80% of employees until (including) 9th April 2020. Some critical exceptions were listed viz. pharmacies, cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets.
Later on the 25th, it released an explanation of its Remote working announcement, clarifying that from 26th March 2020, all companies (exceptions below) should implement remote work for at least 80% of its employees.
The following sectors are excluded from the above requirement but are urged to take measures related to sanitisation and social distancing:
- Banking
- Cash transport
- Cleaning services
- Construction, contracting and building materials
- Food retail outlets
- Health
- Industrial and manufacturing
- Logistics and delivery services
- Pharmaceutical
- Security services
- Supply chain
- Workshops
The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior have announced a plan to sanitise public areas including streets, public transportation and metro service from 8pm on Thursday until 6am Sunday. During the sterilisation period, traffic and public movement will be restricted, and public transport and metro services suspended.
