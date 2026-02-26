LD Milan, February 10, 2026, Cost Decision, UPC_CFI_1738/2025

An appeal against a revocation decision always has an automatic suspensive effect according to Art. 74(2) UPCA that applies to the entire decision, including the award of costs

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

in European Union

1 Key takeaways

An appeal against a revocation decision always has an automatic suspensive effect according to Art. 74(2) UPCA that applies to the entire decision, including the award of costs

The Court rejected the Applicants' argument for a narrow interpretation, finding it an "arbitrary limitation". It held the suspensive effect applies to the decision in its entirety, rendering the basis for the cost claim temporarily ineffective.

An application for a cost decision is not untimely just because an appeal is later filed, as the time limits for each are different

The Court noted the one-month time limit for a cost application (R.150 RoP) versus the two-month time limit for an appeal makes the "simultaneous pendency of the two proceedings is normal", even when the appeal has automatic suspensive effect.

The Court may stay cost proceedings in accordance with the general principles of flexibility, fairness, proportionality, and equity and in application of R.295(c) nd (m) RoP

The Court stayed the cost proceedings to reasonably and efficiently coordinate the two proceedings.

2 Division

LD Milan

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_1738/2025

4 Type of proceedings

infringement action

5 Parties

Applicants: AWM s.r.l., Italy; Schnell s.p.a., Italy

Respondent: Progress Maschinen & Automation AG, Italy

6 Patent

EP 2 726 230

7 Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

8 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 150 RoP

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.