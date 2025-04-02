ARTICLE
2 April 2025

LD Düsseldorf, March 21, 2025, UPC_CFI_76/2024, Order On Withdrawal Of Complaint, UPC_CFI_76/2024

If the infringement action and the counterclaim for revocation are withdrawn by the parties, 60% of the court fees can be reimbursed.
Germany Intellectual Property
Saskia Mertsching and Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
1. Key takeaways

Cost reimbursement in case of withdrawal of infringement action and counterclaim for revocation

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_76/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action, counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: Hand Held Products, Inc.
Defendants: Scandit AG, Scandit, Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 819 062

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 265 RoP, Rule 370.11 RoP

LD Düsseldorf, March 21, 2025, decision, UPC_CFI_762024 Download

Authors
Photo of Saskia Mertsching
Saskia Mertsching
Photo of Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
Michael-Wolfgang Waschak
