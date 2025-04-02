LD Düsseldorf, March 21, 2025, UPC_CFI_76/2024, Order On Withdrawal Of Complaint, UPC_CFI_76/2024

If the infringement action and the counterclaim for revocation are withdrawn by the parties, 60% of the court fees can be reimbursed.

1. Key takeaways

Cost reimbursement in case of withdrawal of infringement action and counterclaim for revocation

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_76/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action, counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: Hand Held Products, Inc.

Defendants: Scandit AG, Scandit, Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 819 062

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 265 RoP, Rule 370.11 RoP

LD Düsseldorf, March 21, 2025, decision, UPC_CFI_762024 Download

