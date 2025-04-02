LD Düsseldorf, March 21, 2025, UPC_CFI_76/2024, Order On Withdrawal Of Complaint, UPC_CFI_76/2024

1. Key takeaways
Cost reimbursement in case of withdrawal of infringement action and counterclaim for revocation
If the infringement action and the counterclaim for revocation are withdrawn by the parties, 60% of the court fees can be reimbursed
2. Division
Local Division Düsseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_76/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement action, counterclaim for revocation
5. Parties
Claimant: Hand Held Products, Inc.
Defendants: Scandit AG, Scandit, Inc.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 819 062
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 265 RoP, Rule 370.11 RoP
LD Düsseldorf, March 21, 2025, decision, UPC_CFI_762024 Download
