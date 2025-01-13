Pay Attention Episode 8: Ordnung Muss Sein - Implementing The Pay Transparency Directive In Germany

In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Jessica Jacobi from Kliemt to delve into Germany's approach to the Pay Transparency Directive. Known as the land of bratwurst, precision engineering, and a harmonious relationship between labour and business, Germany's implementation offers fascinating insights into pay equity.

The panel explores how Germany's legal frameworks, industrial traditions, and data privacy laws interact with the Directive—and where challenges remain. Packed with sharp analysis and thoughtful discussion, this episode provides a finely tuned look at the impact of the Pay Transparency Directive in Europe's economic powerhouse.

