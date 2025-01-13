ARTICLE
13 January 2025

Pay Attention Episode 8: Ordnung Muss Sein - Implementing The Pay Transparency Directive In Germany

Lewis Silkin

In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Jessica Jacobi from Kliemt to delve into Germany's approach to the Pay Transparency Directive.
Tom Heys and David Lorimer
In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Jessica Jacobi from Kliemt to delve into Germany's approach to the Pay Transparency Directive. Known as the land of bratwurst, precision engineering, and a harmonious relationship between labour and business, Germany's implementation offers fascinating insights into pay equity.

The panel explores how Germany's legal frameworks, industrial traditions, and data privacy laws interact with the Directive—and where challenges remain. Packed with sharp analysis and thoughtful discussion, this episode provides a finely tuned look at the impact of the Pay Transparency Directive in Europe's economic powerhouse.

  • To listen to the podcast on Spotify, click here.
  • To listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
  • To read the transcript, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

