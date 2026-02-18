German Competition Authority Fines Amazon For Allegedly Influencing Prices Of Third-Party Sellers On Amazon Marketplace

In a landmark ruling, the German Bundeskartellamt fined Amazon EUR 59 million ($70 million) and prohibited Amazon from discriminating against third-party sellers for offering prices Amazon deems too high.

On February 5, 2026, the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt – "FCO") prohibited Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon EU S.à r.l. (together "Amazon") from influencing the prices charged by third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace. In addition, the FCO ordered the disgorgement of profits allegedly earned through the conduct and imposed a fine of EUR 59 million ($70 million).

According to the FCO, Amazon accounts for approximately 60% of online retail sales in Germany. Amazon operates the Marketplace platform, which enables third-party sellers to offer goods directly to end customers. At the same time, Amazon competes with these sellers through its own retail division, Amazon Retail, which offers products on the same platform.

The FCO found that Amazon deploys several price control mechanisms designed to prevent third-party sellers from offering prices that Amazon deems "too high." Where such mechanisms flag a price as too high, Amazon either removes the offer or displays it in a manner that makes it difficult for customers to find.

Emphasizing the competitive relationship between Amazon and third-party Marketplace sellers, the FCO held that such influence over third-party prices is permissible only in cases involving "excessive" pricing. (The FCO's press release does not explain when prices would be considered "excessive," however.) The authority expressed concerns that, absent intervention, Amazon could control price levels on the Marketplace, thereby strengthening its market position to the detriment of other online retailers. It also warned that third-party sellers might be forced to offer prices that do not cover their costs. The FCO further criticized Amazon's price control mechanisms as non-transparent.

The FCO qualified Amazon's conduct as an abuse under both:

Section 19a(2) GWB, the special regime applicable to undertakings of "paramount significance for competition across markets"; and

The general abuse of dominance rules under Section 19 GWB and Article 102 TFEU.

The decision is not yet final. Amazon may lodge an appeal, which would be heard directly by the Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.