The CBAM Definitive Phase: Between Regulatory Ambition And Political Hesitation

Designed as a cornerstone of the EU's climate strategy, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism ("CBAM") aims to prevent carbon leakage by ensuring that imported goods...

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Designed as a cornerstone of the EU's climate strategy, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism ("CBAM") aims to prevent carbon leakage by ensuring that imported goods (cement, iron and steel, aluminum, fertilizers, electricity, and hydrogen) are subject to carbon costs equivalent to those faced by European producers. In theory, the mechanism reinforces climate ambition while preserving industrial competitiveness. In practice, its final implementation has been accompanied by growing uncertainty.

After a transitional period focused on reporting and data collection, the definitive phase, launched on January 1, 2026, introduces concrete financial obligations for importers of carbon-intensive goods. This shift marks a qualitative change: CBAM moves from a monitoring tool to a fully-fledged economic instrument.

In summary, only authorized CBAM declarants may import above the new 50-ton de minimis threshold, with annual declarations and certificate surrender following clarified timelines and pricing rules mirrored to the EU Emissions Trading System ("EU ETS") auction price. Prices for 2026 liabilities use the quarterly average ETS auction price; from 2027 on, a weekly average applies. There are no certificate purchases in 2026. Sales open February 1, 2027, with the first annual declaration and surrender due September 30, 2027, and a quarterly 50% holding obligation thereafter.

The Commission's intent is to extend the CBAM list of goods, notably to steel- and aluminum-intensive downstream products, focusing on goods with high carbon leakage risk and high metal content. CBAM exposure is likely to broaden materially, and the data as well as verification bar continue to rise as a result of an increasing emphasis on monitoring and targeted amendments to reduce misdeclaration and other avoidance tactics.

For European policymakers, this is meant to signal credibility and leadership in global climate governance. For businesses and trading partners, however, it raises concerns about cost, complexity, and predictability.

Several factors explain the current prevarications/uncertainties surrounding CBAM's definitive phase. First, technical challenges remain significant. Accurately measuring embedded emissions across diverse supply chains is complex, particularly for imports from countries with less developed carbon accounting systems. Second, geopolitical and trade considerations weigh heavily. Some trading partners perceive CBAM as a protectionist measure, raising the risk of disputes or retaliatory actions at a time of already strained global trade relations.

Finally, internal European debates persist. Certain industrial sectors fear a loss of competitiveness if implementation proves too rigid or if complementary measures, such as the gradual phase-out of free allowances under the EU ETS, are poorly synchronized. As a result, calls for flexibility, adjustments, or even temporary delays continue to surface. Furthermore, some policymakers intend to temporarily suspend the application of CBAM to some imported goods, such as fertilizers, in order to allow farmers access to cheaper inputs in response to the difficulties currently faced by the agricultural sector.

The definitive phase of CBAM thus stands at the intersection of ambition and pragmatism. Its success will depend on the EU's ability to manage economic, technical, and diplomatic trade-offs without diluting the mechanism's core environmental objectives.

Importers of goods falling within the scope of CBAM's definitive phase should prioritize: obtaining authorization; verifier-checked actuals to avoid default penalties; and aligning treasury/procurement to EU ETS-linked pricing and the quarterly 50% holding obligation. Enforcement tightens at the borders, and penalties generally align with the €100/tCO₂ ETS standard for shortfalls.

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