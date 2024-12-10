ARTICLE
10 December 2024

BVI Update: New MLRO Approval Exemptions

MG
British Virgin Islands Finance and Banking
Ruairi Bourke,Matthew Gilbert, and Joanna Russell
On 5 December 2024, the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") gazetted the Virgin Islands Financial Services (Miscellaneous Exemptions) (Amendment) Regulations 2024, effective retrospectively from 15 October 2024. This amendment brings significant changes to the MLRO requirements for various funds and investment managers.

  • Regulatory & Compliance

On 5 December 2024, the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") gazetted the Virgin Islands Financial Services (Miscellaneous Exemptions) (Amendment) Regulations 2024 which is in effect retrospectively from 15 October 2024. See our previous legal update on these new MLRO Requirements.

Private funds, professional funds, public funds, recognised foreign funds, private investment funds, incubator funds, approved funds and approved investment mangers are now exempted from applying for approval to appoint a money laundering reporting officer under regulation 13(2)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (As Revised).

The requirement to notify the Financial Services Commission within 14 days of the money laundering officer's appointment remains in force.

Authors
Photo of Ruairi Bourke
Ruairi Bourke
Photo of Matthew Gilbert
Matthew Gilbert
Photo of Joanna Russell
Joanna Russell
