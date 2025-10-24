ESG In APAC: Jurisdictional Overview On ESG Reporting, Transition Planning And Greenwashing, Third Edition

SyCipLaw contributed the Philippine chapter to the third edition of "ESG in APAC", published by Slaughter and May.

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.

SyCipLaw contributed the Philippine chapter to the third edition of "ESG in APAC", published by Slaughter and May.

The 2025 edition covers ESG regulatory developments across 16 jurisdictions in Asia Pacific, focusing on:

Sustainability reporting

Transition planning

Enforcement actions against greenwashing

Human rights and environmental due diligence

Carbon pricing mechanisms

In the Philippine chapter, SyCipLaw Partner and ESG expert Jose Florante M. Pamfilo provides insights into the country's evolving ESG framework and how businesses can prepare for upcoming compliance and disclosure requirements.

This publication is a collaboration between the Hong Kong office of Slaughter and May and leading independent law firms in the APAC region. A copy of the publication is accessible here.

