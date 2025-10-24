ARTICLE
24 October 2025

ESG In APAC: Jurisdictional Overview On ESG Reporting, Transition Planning And Greenwashing, Third Edition

SS
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

Contributor

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan logo
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.
Explore Firm Details
SyCipLaw contributed the Philippine chapter to the third edition of "ESG in APAC", published by Slaughter and May.
Philippines Environment
Jose Florante M. Pamfilo
SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in Asia

SyCipLaw contributed the Philippine chapter to the third edition of "ESG in APAC", published by Slaughter and May.

The 2025 edition covers ESG regulatory developments across 16 jurisdictions in Asia Pacific, focusing on:

  • Sustainability reporting
  • Transition planning
  • Enforcement actions against greenwashing
  • Human rights and environmental due diligence
  • Carbon pricing mechanisms

In the Philippine chapter, SyCipLaw Partner and ESG expert Jose Florante M. Pamfilo provides insights into the country's evolving ESG framework and how businesses can prepare for upcoming compliance and disclosure requirements.

This publication is a collaboration between the Hong Kong office of Slaughter and May and leading independent law firms in the APAC region. A copy of the publication is accessible here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Jose Florante M. Pamfilo
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More