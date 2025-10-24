ESG In APAC: Jurisdictional Overview On ESG Reporting, Transition Planning And Greenwashing, Third Edition

- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- in Asia
SyCipLaw contributed the Philippine chapter to the third edition of "ESG in APAC", published by Slaughter and May.
The 2025 edition covers ESG regulatory developments across 16 jurisdictions in Asia Pacific, focusing on:
- Sustainability reporting
- Transition planning
- Enforcement actions against greenwashing
- Human rights and environmental due diligence
- Carbon pricing mechanisms
In the Philippine chapter, SyCipLaw Partner and ESG expert Jose Florante M. Pamfilo provides insights into the country's evolving ESG framework and how businesses can prepare for upcoming compliance and disclosure requirements.
This publication is a collaboration between the Hong Kong office of Slaughter and May and leading independent law firms in the APAC region. A copy of the publication is accessible here.
